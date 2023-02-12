NASA announces finalists to design food for future astronauts





In a green shirt, iSS astronaut Megan MacArthur floats tacos in front of her. Credit: NASA

NASA has selected 11 finalists for Phase 2 of the Deep Space Food Challenge.

Jim Reuter, deputy administrator for NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate, said: “By harnessing the creativity of innovators, we can approach this important and complex challenge in new and interesting ways.”

The second phase of the competition will begin in January 2022 and will challenge both new teams and previous first phase winners to build small prototypes of their ideas. Dozens of teams have developed innovative techniques to use minimal resources, produce less waste, and produce safe, healthy and appetizing food for astronauts.

Among the solutions proposed are systems that use carbon dioxide and fungal proteins to create food, and closed-loop systems designed to grow and maintain vegetables and vegetables. A panel of expert judges from across academia, industry, and government evaluated the teams’ submissions on criteria such as design innovation, scientific and technological approach, and design feasibility. Eleven selected teams qualified to advance to the final round of Phase 2 judging.

The following US finalists will each receive $20,000.

InFynity (Chicago, IL) utilizes fungal proteins to prepare nutritious and delicious foods. Nolux (Riverside, Calif.) uses artificial photosynthesis to produce plant- and fungi-based foods. Mu Mycology (Hillboro, Oregon) uses a closed-loop mushroom cultivation system that enables scalable growth of a variety of edible mushrooms. Kernel Deltech USA (Cape Canaveral, Fla.) produces inactivated fungal biomass using continuous culture technology. Interstellar Lab (Merritt Island, Fla.) produces fresh microgreens, vegetables, mushrooms, and insects to provide the micronutrients needed for long-term space missions. Far Out Foods (St. Paul, MN) has developed a near-closed-loop food production system called Exo-Garden that can produce a variety of mushrooms and hydroponic vegetables. SATED (Boulder, Colorado), or Safe Appliance, Tidy, Efficient, & Delicious, prepares a variety of famous foods with long-lasting ingredients. Air Company (Brooklyn, New York) has developed a system that captures carbon dioxide exhaled by astronauts in combination with hydrogen produced from the electrolysis of water to produce alcohol. It feeds edible yeast to produce proteins, fats, and carbohydrates.

In addition, NASA and CSA jointly awarded three international finalist teams outside the United States and Canada.

Enigma of the Cosmos (Melbourne, Australia) has created a food production system with an adaptive growth platform that increases efficiency by at least 40%. Solar Foods (Lappeenranta, Finland) uses gas fermentation to produce single-cell proteins. Mycorena (Gothenburg, Sweden) has developed a circular production system using a mixture of microalgae and fungi to produce microproteins that use minimal resources and produce minimal waste.

In addition to meeting the needs of long-term deep-space missions, the judges also considered the technology’s potential use on Earth, where food insecurity is a major problem in harsh environments, said the award winner. It’s a challenge, said Denise Morris, deputy for the crowdsourcing program. His program manager for the Centennial Challenges at the NASA Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

The US team was asked to envision the technology’s future and adaptability by developing plans to extend power, mass, and volume in a variety of environments. Increase variety to include more or different food yields. Extends ingredient stability and system food output. Team Hefvin (Bethesda, Md.) received a $10,000 bonus prize for these plans in recognition of growing fruit cells in nutrient-rich media to produce berries rich in flavor, color and aroma. I was.

As a next step, the judges will visit each of the Stage 2 Finalists’ facilities to assess technology and food production, and participate in demonstrations to assess the acceptability and ease of the food manufacturing process. After these on-site demonstrations, up to the five highest scoring US teams will be recognized as winners of the Phase 2 Challenge, and each will be awarded $150,000. The top 3 international teams with the highest scores will be recognized as the winners of the Phase 2 challenge. The Phase 2 winner will be announced in April 2023.

The Deep Space Food Challenge is a joint effort between NASA and the Canadian Space Agency. Experts from his NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston and Kennedy Space Center in Florida are supporting the competition.

The Deep Space Food Challenge is one of NASA’s Centennial Challenges and is part of the Prizes, Challenges, and Crowdsourcing Program within the NASA Space Technology Mission Directorate. The Marshall Space Flight Center, a government agency in Huntsville, Alabama, administers the Centennial Challenge. NASA will work with the Methuselah Foundation to oversee US and international competitors.

For more information about NASA, please visit https://www.nasa.gov/spacefoodchallenge.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://spaceref.com/newspace-and-tech/nasa-announces-finalists-in-challenge-to-design-future-astronaut-food/

