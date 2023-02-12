Dozens of tech women sworn in as new U.S. citizens in San Francisco





SAN FRANCISCO — The United Nations has declared February 11 as International Day for Women and Girls in Science, and to celebrate the event, a special swearing-in ceremony was held in San Francisco to welcome the country’s new citizens.

Thirty-six women from 17 countries who work in science and technology took the Pledge of Allegiance at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

Towering above it was the famous “Pan American Unity” mural by Diego Rivera. Created in 1940, this mural depicts the growth of the American experience from frontier to mechanization through innovation and diversity. This message has not been lost to this women’s immigrant group.

Wilma Pinnick, technical employee in Nigeria, said:

“When I went for the interview, they gave me a choice. Do you want to take the oath with the women of arts and sciences that day or today? And I, yeah, of course!” Jasmine Thani from India said. “I want to be with them in this space”

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi delivered her keynote address, saying the country has always gained strength and innovation by welcoming people of different nationalities and genders.

“There is nothing healthier than women’s more full participation,” Pelosi told immigrants. “And we patriotically believe that in our country, when women succeed, so does America. It’s up to the public.”

Most women have lived and worked in the United States for years, but the choice to leave their hometowns and become U.S. citizens is not always easy.

“Then it’s time to make this decision,” said Ying Cai, a worker from China who has been here for 23 years. This is where I am, and that’s why I’m so happy today.”

Women were born into a modern world of amazing technology, and immigrant NASA aerospace engineer Anupa Bajwa encouraged them to boldly lead the nation into the future.

“Citizens, welcome! Build a trusted and diverse team. Include everyone. Create, collaborate and contribute,” Bajwa said. “The best is yet to come. The sky is not the limit.”

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service often conducts naturalization ceremonies at scenic locations around the country. This was a first for SF MoMA.

For the 36 new citizens who participated, America is now officially “home”, a place of sometimes challenge and struggle, but always of opportunity.

