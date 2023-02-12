Satya Nadella Says ‘Honors Sundar Pichai’, Microsoft Made Google ‘Dancing’ With AI Integration





Microsoft has long been a major player in the technology industry, with a strong presence in various markets such as operating systems, office software, and games. In recent years, the company has aimed to take on Google in the artificial intelligence (AI) and search markets.

Microsoft CEO Saya Nadella talked about bringing the battle of search and AI to Google in a recent interview with The Verge. He called Google the 800-pound gorilla of the search world. Earlier this week, Microsoft announced the next version of its Bing search engine, powered by technology from ChatGPT creator OpenAI.

After all, they’re 800-pound gorillas at this point. And with our innovation, we want them to definitely come out and show that they can dance. And we want people to know that we made them dance. I think it’s going to be a great day, Nadella said in an interview.

2023 Tech Layoffs: A Visual Story

Meanwhile, Nadella was praising his Google counterpart Pichai. I have the utmost respect for Google and what they have done.They are an incredible company with great talent and I have so much respect for Sundar [Pichai] said his team, Nadella.

Google has been a dominant player in the search market for many years, and its search engine, Google Search, accounts for the majority of web searches worldwide. However, Microsoft is working to challenge Google’s dominance in this space by investing in its own search engine, Bing, and incorporating AI technology into the search experience. Microsft is also a major investor in his OpenAI, which developed ChatGPT, an AI-powered conversational model. This is a variant of the GPT (Generative Pretrained Transformer) language model.

Another area where Microsoft is competing against Google is the cloud computing market. The company’s Azure platform has grown rapidly in recent years and is now a major player in the cloud computing market. By offering businesses and organizations a range of AI-powered tools and services through Azure, Microsoft wants to challenge Google’s position in this market and provide customers with more advanced and comprehensive cloud computing solutions. thinking about.

To challenge ChatGPT’s dominance, Google also announced an “ conversational AI service” called Bard. However, it doesn’t provide a working demo, and there’s no way to sign up for the service yet.

