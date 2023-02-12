



On the world stage, Indians have clearly made their mark. From Google CEO Sundar Pichai to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, India is very proud of its budding leadership.

Former Google MD Predicts Filmy Twist About Google, Apple, And Microsoft CEOs

Former Google MD Perminder Singh took to Twitter to take a spiteful twist on the CEO of the multinational tech company. I imagined how hilariously perfect it would be if given to an heir…a giant.

Singh thought it would be great to have an Indian CEO named Shiva replace Tim Cook. In that case the CEO of Microsoft-Apple-Google he will be Satyam Shivam Sunderam!!!

It would be great to have an Indian CEO named Shiva replace Tim Cook. In that case the CEO of Microsoft-Apple-Google he will be Satyam Shivam Sunderam!!!

Parminder Singh (@parrysingh) Feb 8, 2023 Internet People Nominate HCL Chairman Shiv Nadar for Cinematic Reunion

Singh’s simple wish for a cinematic reunion in real life has split the internet. Many laughed at the possible joke, but others were less impressed. Did.

Sadly, there are not many Indian Americans in the top ranks of @Apple.

Gunjan Bagla (@bagla) February 9

Another user mocked myth-bitten Uncle Lu.

Mythic Uncle Lu

Mandeep Singh Manhas (@batmandeep) February 8, 2023

A fellow came after the poster and said, “That’s not how tech companies work.”

That’s not how tech companies work.

Reporter (@Report_Hate21) February 8, 2023

Even if Apple doesn’t end up in the hands of an Indian CEO, Twitter will, as one user wrote, “Shiva Anadurai is about to become the next Twitter CEO. I can.” Satyam Shivam Sundaram. “

Shiva Annadurai is on her way to becoming the next Twitter CEO. Even then he can get Satyam-Shivam-Sundaram.

/thesourav (@tweetingsourav) Feb 8, 2023

Another thought the conversation was futile, but I’m sorry, they’re not Indians and they don’t have any special favors for Indians or Indians. also makes no sense. Many Indian companies have foreign CEOs, but I have never heard my country boast about it.

Sorry, they are not Indians, nor do they have any particular fondness for India or Indians. Many Indian companies have foreign CEOs, but I have never heard my country boast about it.

Shailendra Kumar (@shlndrkmr) February 9, 2023

As they wrote, a third were not upset. And how would that change the universe?HCL chairman Shiv Nadar had some pointing out how he could actually complete the trio of films.

And how will it change the universe?

Dr. Sukumar Mehta (@SukumarMehta1) Feb 10, 2023 Follow us on Telegram for trending stories.

