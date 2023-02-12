Google Bard | Mysterious ChatGPT Rival





In the fall of 2021, Blake Lemoine, Senior Software Engineer at Google, was assigned to assist the company with specific AI ethics efforts. While working on it, he ran into a tangentially related but different AI problem. He reported it to his superior and suggested it be escalated to management. However, his claim was dismissed on the grounds of limited evidence.

Lemoine turned to Margaret Mitchell, former co-lead of Ethical AI at Google, for help. With Ms Mitchell’s assistance, he gathered evidence and presented it to the leaders. After that, things got difficult for him. In a June 7, 2022 blog titled “I Could Be Fired For Conducting AI Ethical Practices,” he said that Google would provided paid administrative leave to Two weeks after that, the search giant fired Mr. Lemoine for violating the company’s data security policy.

The concern that took Lemoine’s job centered around the Language Model for Conversational Applications (LaMDA). Based on his correspondence with LaMDA, he argued that Large Language Models (LLMs) are intuitive. Lemoine wasn’t the only AI researcher at Google who questioned LaMDA. Other engineers who voiced concerns about various aspects of Google AI have also lost their jobs. And Google proceeded to build his BARD AI service on this language model.

neural network

LaMDA, like BERT and GPT-3, is an LLM built on Transformer, a neural network architecture developed by Google and open-sourced in 2017. However, his LaMDA at Google was unlike any other of his LLMs available at the time. Trained with dialogue as input. This has helped me notice nuances and distinguish open-ended conversations from other forms of language.

Launched to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Bard is anything but poetic. In his blog at launch, CEO Sundar Pichai did not discuss the bot’s poetic or programmatic skills. Instead, Pichai sees Bird as an outlet for creativity and a springboard for curiosity, and NASA’s James He helps explain new discoveries from the Webb Space Telescope (JWST) to a 9-year-old. I claimed. To show what Bard can do, he attached a GIF video of him on the same blog. The video suggested his three answers to JWST questions.

However, the GIF video contained inaccurate information. In one of his responses, Bard suggested that the JWST was used to take the first pictures of an exoplanet. However, these were taken by the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (VLT) in 2004. NASA has confirmed this information.

The gaffe was reported by Reuters just before Google began live-streaming its presentation from Paris on Wednesday. To make matters worse, his senior vice president of search at Google, Prabhakar Raghavan, gave an underwhelming presentation of what Bard can offer users. He largely restates what is already known about conversational AI services. His presentation also didn’t include a groundbreaking update that could increase competition between Bard and his Microsoft-backed ChatGPT.

An inaccurate answer in a promotional GIF and an underwhelming presentation in Paris cost Google’s parents a lot. Alphabet’s stock fell nearly 7% on Wednesday, robbing him of $100 billion in market capitalization. Meanwhile, Microsoft stock rose 3% on the same day. And just a day ago, the Windows software maker announced it had released a version of his Bing search with ChatGPT functionality.

At the heart of Bard’s non-poetic expression is LaMDA. Google’s own ethical AI researchers question it. But some of its large language models carved out to provide specific services failed to excite investors and users. The answer to a bard’s true abilities lies somewhere between these two perspectives of hers. Until Google publishes his LLM, LaMDA and its carved bard remain a mystery.

