Google Analytics 4 enables deeper insight into ecommerce websites





Just as the Google search algorithm is constantly evolving, so is Google Analytics.

Universal Analytics (UA) will soon be deprecated and replaced by Google Analytics 4 (GA4), a new platform that provides deeper insights, albeit with the headaches of change.

Eventually users will get used to the new interface and features. Until then, however, there will be some gnashing of teeth as e-commerce companies adapt to this new reality. This is an important adjustment for everyone who means the internet as a whole.

Over 28 million sites use this tool, including 74% of the top 10,000.

For e-commerce sites trying to better understand why customers check out and why they don’t check out, it’s important to understand what GA4 is.

Why you should implement Google Analytics 4 now

As of July 1, 2023, UA will stop recording hits. Historical data is available, but new information is not tracked. It’s important to prepare for this change and familiarize yourself with the new platform while the old one is still working.

Even if you move to a new platform, you now have backup options in case something goes wrong. This failsafe will cause gaps in the metric reporting while the user is learning her GA4.

GA4 and Universal Analytics

Besides some changes in the user interface, GA4 includes some fundamental changes to how analytics are tracked.

GA4 tracks events, not sessions or pageviews.

An important fundamental change for Google, GA4 tracks traffic as events instead of sessions. UA used event names such as page and social hits. GA4 tracks everything as an e-commerce event.

This allows for more customization at the data layer and more insight for e-commerce companies. It makes it easier to track a customer’s journey and get a better picture of not only where they went, but also what caused them to act. Digging into variables in the data layer gives real-time information about why customers are behaving the way they do.

GA4 fully supports cross-device/platform reporting.

Similar to UA, GA4 supports user identities to provide identity space for users. G4A extends this to give you a unified, cross-platform view of how your users are interacting with your e-commerce website through a single API. This extends to e-commerce platforms such as BigCommerce.

Google Analytics 4 uses automation and AI to deliver predictive analytics.

GA4 takes a forward-looking view by using AI to predict what the metric will look like, based on historical data. For e-commerce companies, this can be invaluable. You can also predict future purchasing behavior and predict earnings.

Transform your business with Google Analytics 4

GA4 promises to be more adaptable and provide e-commerce businesses with greater insight into platform performance.

Event-based tracking helps track more useful information.

The move to event-based tracking means you’re ready to track the metrics that matter most to your business. Instead of telling us what the platform can track, we can tell Google what we want to track.

The search bar is now more intuitive and provides deep insights quickly.

In UA, the search functionality was actually quite limited, ironically for a Google product. However, GA4 is much more powerful and closer to Google’s BigQuery data warehouse. Simply ask for the number of visits to your site in the last month and the results will appear in the dropdown. This is much more intuitive and user friendly.

Google Analytics 4 is amazingly customizable.

GA4 offers significant customization options, from bespoke metrics to proprietary reports. Every business is different and the details of what they track are unique. GA4 makes it easy to gain insight into specific customer interactions.

Implementing Google Analytics 4

Setting up in GA4 is not completely different from UA, but there are some additional steps that need to be performed. Both require a Google Analytics account. His DebugView report for the platform is fairly user-friendly, but this may require development time.

Via Google Tag Manager.

Google Tag Manager (GTM) helps you add custom tags to all your pages. The platform setup assistant provides a unique metering ID and helps you install configuration tags on your site.

Set up non-ecommerce conversion tracking.

You should start by looking at the event and conversion metrics you currently track in UA and continue to track them in GA4. These can be set in GTM via the GA4 event tag type.

Set up ecommerce tracking.

Setting up ecommerce tracking following custom events such as add to cart may require some customization. Admins may need to set up additional data layer code to track enhanced ecommerce events.

GA4 Ecommerce allows you to better understand your ecommerce data and track cart events, purchase events, and monetization metrics.

If you are a BigCommerce customer.

For BigCommerce customers, GA4 settings are built into the platform. Once your GA4 eCommerce Tracking Account is created,[設定]can be integrated from Alternatively, if you are using Multi-Storefront, you can integrate using Channel Manager.

Migrating from Universal Analytics to Google Analytics 4

To simplify the process, one ecommerce implementation works for both UA and GA4. Tracking codes and tags work on both platforms.

Key reports used in GA4

Reporting is much better in GA4, but it does take some time to learn.[レポート]Now broken down into tabs, GA4 comes with a collection of standard pre-defined ecommerce reports to get you started. However, GA4’s customization options allow you to create very complex reports if required.

site traffic.

Site traffic is an older metric that tracks the number of users who visit your site. GA4 uses the term traffic capture for standard site traffic for UA channels.

User Engagement.

User engagement is more than just counting the number of people who visit your site to track what they do when they visit your site. This is a good metric for tracking page performance.

A quality page encourages users to take additional actions, whether on the page or on the site. It also works for remarketing efforts and can be combined with Google Ads.

What about your bounce rate?

The way bounce rate is calculated in UA is a bit of a false metric because the way it’s calculated doesn’t really capture the spirit of the metric. GA4 tries to solve this by removing bounce rate entirely and tracking engagement rate instead. These demonstrate a better understanding of customer behavior and add context to site visits.

event.

For GA4, an event is a measure of a customer’s reaction to your site. Anything a customer does in your online store, such as clicking a link, playing a video, or using a coupon, is considered an event.

enhanced event.

From the title, you can infer that enriched events are tracking deeper data streams. These include metrics such as percentage of pages scrolled, file downloads, and searches. For ecommerce purchases, these may include event parameters or attributes such as begin_checkout, view_item_list, view_promotion.

conversions/goals.

This shows the effectiveness of your marketing and product details. These will likely need to be customized via transaction IDs to meet your specific needs, and can be anything from the percentage of users making a purchase to the number of chatbot interactions.

predefined vs custom

The platform comes with pre-defined GA4 properties such as Average Time to Engagement, Events and Conversions that serve as a basic template. However, the standard GA4 uses may not match your own, so you may need to define what a transform for GA4 is. These may include events such as remove_from_cart, select_item, select_promotion, add_payment_info.

The last word

There is work to be done to properly configure the site and train staff on GA4, but the short-term pain points should be worth the long-term insight that the new platform provides.

Customization options and detailed analysis of metrics enable better data-driven decisions to optimize your site and improve the user experience for your customers.

Google Analytics 4 Ecommerce FAQ

Is Google Analytics 4 backwards compatible with Universal Analytics? Layer 1

it is not. GA4 is a completely new platform, replacing rather than complementing UA.

Is GA4 compatible with BigCommerce?Layer 1Is there a paid version of Google Analytics 4?Layer 1

Google Analytics 360 has increased data collection limits and expanded reporting and export options.

0

