Sagicor uses facial recognition technology as proof of life for pensioners.work





Pensioners affiliated with private pension schemes managed on behalf of corporations by Sajikor of Jamaica can now use their faces as proof that they are still alive.

This is Jamaica’s largest life insurance company and a notarized proof that pension fund managers had to submit annually as a “proof of life” in order for pension payments to continue uninterrupted. Introduced face recognition technology to replace calligraphy.

Currently, all a pensioner has to do is upload an image of themselves to Sagicor.

“Pensioners are required to upload a government-issued photo ID and a short ‘live’ video of their face once a year. This is validated or validated by facial recognition technology,” Andrew Burke, vice president of innovation and data, told Financial Gleaner.

Facial recognition technology uses different points on the face such as the mouth, chin, cheekbones, eyes and nose to establish unique characteristics for each individual. It is part of a larger class of technologies called biometrics, which uses different parts of the body as identifiers.

The technology is finding increasing use in international travel, mobile applications, surveillance, and law enforcement. In Jamaica, both the Jamaica Electoral Authority and Passport, Immigration and PICA use biometrics in addition to other public and private agencies.

Sagicor Group Jamaica partnered with the Jamaica University of Technology’s UTech Innovation Lab to develop the technology and third-party vendor ORBA. Sagicor is an Innovation Lab backer.

The system was in development for 13 months and pilot tested for two months, Burke said. The cost was not disclosed.

Through Sagicor Life, the group is Jamaica’s leading pension fund manager and industry data released by the Financial Services Commission for the period ended shows that the private pension market is valued at more than $690 billion and has more than 100,000 members. totals 143,800. September 2022.

According to Latoya Mayhew-Kerr, general manager of Sagicor Employee Benefits Administrators Limited, Pension Services, the size of pension assets under management by Sagicor was estimated at $212 billion as of December.

Mayhew-Kerr said the fund it oversees covers 47,000 members, 11,000 of whom are pensioners.

According to Sagicor, traditionally, pensioners had to go see a magistrate and sign a document in order to receive their pension payments. This process was time consuming and inconvenient for pensioners. It also posed a potential health risk during the COVID-19 pandemic, as it required face-to-face interactions.

“By taking a picture with a mobile device or computer, pensioners can verify their identity and verify they are alive, eliminating the need for face-to-face interactions and streamlining the life verification process,” the company said. said in a press release.

“For pensioners, the process of proving their continuing eligibility is greatly streamlined, saving time and money. We need to get a human-verified life certificate,” Sagicor added.

Burke said Friday that Sagicor Group is currently researching other biometric technologies and that for the time being magistrates will mainly maintain an “honor system” to prove that pensioners are alive, but the final It will be phased out gradually.

