



THE FLATS Georgia Tech Softball split the season-opening doubleheader with UConn while hosting the 24th Annual Buzz Classic at Mewborn Field on Friday. The Yellow Jackets and Huskies won Game 1 by the Visitors team, 6-5 for him, and in Game 2, White and Gold defeated UConn, 2-1.

Senior hurler Blake Nelemann highlighted multiple standout performances by the Jackets, tying a career-high 13 strikeouts for the third time en route to his first win of the season in Tech’s Game 2 victory. The Marietta, Georgia, pitcher pitched a complete game with two hitters, allowing just one run in seven innings. Offensively, freshman right fielder Paige Bukadinovic impressed in his collegiate debut, scoring his three RBI on his two hits, including a triple and two walks.

Georgia Tech vs. UConn Feb. 10, 2023 (Danny Karnik, Glenn Ingram)

Game 1: UConn came out on top early in the first contest, stringing together two sets of singles before taking a 1-0 lead on a sacrifice fly. Georgia Tech came strong in the bottom of the second, taking the lead with a double off sophomore second baseman Grace Connelly’s at-bat, before a bunt single by sophomore designee Madison Dobbins pushed Connery home. Shortly after, on second down, sophomore left fielder Ella Edgemon drew a base to set up Bukadinovich’s first college hit in the form of a two-RBI triple. The Yellow Jackets held onto his 3-1 lead to advance into his fourth round, but the Huskies exploded in the first half with five runs and an RBI single and a grand slam to regain his 6-3 lead. rice field. Tech bounced back in the next two innings as junior third baseman Mallory Black hit a solo homer in the bottom of the fifth to cut the lead to two. In the sixth, sophomore center fielder Auburn Dupree tripled to make White and Gold close before coming home on Bukadinovich’s RBI single. In the final frame he trailed 6-5 and Tech put his two runners in scoring position. Senior catcher Emma Kauff walked before sophomore first baseman Bailey Chapin singled and the pair advanced on an errant throw on 1st down, but UConn ran away for a 6–5 win I held out for.

Game 2: Neleman dealt early as both attacks flew out of the gate, racking up eight strikeouts by the end of the third inning. Georgia Tech struck first with an RBI single from Black in the bottom of the fourth to put Bukadinovich ahead 1–0. UConn answered with a run of his own in the top of the sixth, and he tied the game 1-1. In the bottom of the sixth, the Jackets quickly came back, loading the bases his pass with two bases and his Chapin single, followed by a black walk to boost the final winning run. Leading 2–1, Nelemann closed things out in the seventh by beating the last Huskies to clinch a 2–1 win in the second game.

game notes

Nelemann set a career-high 13 strikeout games for the third time, and also set records in the 2022 season opener against St. Josephs and against NC State in the 2022 ACC Tournament. Bukadinovich excelled in his first college contest, making the most of his at-bat to tie the team’s lead with three RBIs. Tech had two triples on the day as Dupree joined Bukadinovich and sped into the corner.

next

Georgia Tech will return to the field for Day 2 of the Buzz Classic, facing St. Francis at 1pm and North Texas at 6pm. All Buzz Classic matches will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra.

