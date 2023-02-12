Live longer and thrive: Longevity is the new frontier in technology





Life expectancy for Israelis in 2023 is set at 83.49 years, maintaining Israel’s position as one of the highest-ranked countries in this category. According to the United Nations, her population over 60 in the world is projected to nearly double by her 2050, reaching nearly 2.1 billion.

Continued increases in life expectancy will change the way we live, consume, retire and transfer wealth to future generations. These changes are creating opportunities for technology companies to play a central role in planning for longevity and creating financial resilience and optimal health for life. In addition to opportunities, however, the phenomenon of longevity also carries risks associated with dilution of economic capital, declining health, and increased economic dependence on the country and family.

4 View gallery

senior citizen

(Credit: Shutterstock)

Dr. Ira Sobel, Founder and CEO of the Fintech for Longevity Academy, Adopts Innovative Solutions, Products, Services, and Cutting-Edge Technologies to Help Governments, Businesses, and Individuals Better Prepare for the Ageing Trend says it can. Network for Aging and Longevity Leaders. In my view, he has three ways of achieving this goal. The first is to establish international cooperation so that we can learn from each other, mainly through conferences, workshops and education, despite the cultural differences in different societies. Second, promote a multi-disciplinary approach so that all aging stakeholders (insurers, health institutions, pension funds, governments, innovation centers, entrepreneurs) can build new bodies of knowledge to address the issue. is to We help people live longer, healthier lives with innovative solutions, products and services.

One company working on this innovation is the Japanese giant Sompo. Sopmo is launching a new big data system for nursing homes in Japan called EGAKU, according to Yinnon Dolev, head of Sompo Digital Lab Israel and Europe. Its purpose is to capture patient and caregiver information in order to improve the quality of care and streamline nursing home operations.

In addition, Sompo launched the Horizon project, an integrated platform to improve the quality of nursing care for families and caregivers. It will be a marketplace for all kinds of digital solutions, applications and products.

4 View gallery

Inon Dreff.

(Fabian Koldolf)

With this in mind, CTech presents some of Israel’s leading start-ups that are innovative in the field of LongeviTech.

Israeli startup Longevity.AI is committed to using science and technology to improve the lives of people around the world. We have developed a comprehensive system that can actually track and monitor. -time. The company’s SaaS platform can be used for everything from generating biological age predictions to producing reports using various metrics such as blood, DNA, and psychological surveys.

According to their website, Longevity.AI’s goal is to help people live longer, healthier lives by giving them the tools and support they need to manage their health and well-being. By using artificial intelligence to make personalized recommendations, we can provide tailored treatment plans that help improve life expectancy and quality of life for people of all ages and medical backgrounds.

At least three million Americans die each year, and many grieving families suffer not only from their loss, but also from the logistical nightmare that follows. In the weeks and months after death, these bereaved families not only address immediate needs such as funeral arrangements and will verification, but also long-term needs such as account closure, estate administration, and claiming benefits. spends an average of 500+ hours on the process. , and property cleanout.

In 2021, combining financial technology and human assistance, Israeli serial entrepreneurs Ron Gura and Yonatan Bergman launched Empathy. It’s a platform that helps families navigate their journeys, including the logistical and emotional complexities they face after losing a loved one. Empathys software streamlines end-of-life bureaucracy, minimizes red tape, and automates the processes associated with managing real estate.

4 View gallery

center care team

(Photo: Maxim Golovanov)

The world is aging and people want to age at home, SenterCare CEO Ronny Sthoeger told CTech. With labor shortages and rising healthcare costs, technology must be deployed.

Israeli startup SenterCare offers what the company claims is the only non-intrusive technology that can distinguish between people in the same home and is truly personalized and adaptable. Its system notifies you of safety, short-term and long-term events, and trends. He added that it would reduce critical conditions and thus prolong and maintain the quality of life of the elderly and reduce medical costs.

4 View gallery

bobo family

(Credit: Bobo Balance)

About 36 million falls are reported among older people each year, resulting in more than 32,000 deaths. Many older people who have fallen in the past do not report it or seek medical attention.

Israeli startup BoBo Balance has created a device that brings physical therapy, fitness and balance training into the modern world.

There’s a Hebrew proverb that says, ‘The world belongs to the young,’ but that’s just not true,” Merhavy recently told CTech. BoBo Balances’ mission is to help seniors age confidently and independently by providing personalized balance training that is fun, reduces the risk of falls, and helps them stay active and healthy. It is to

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.calcalistech.com/ctechnews/article/p3db2hais The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos