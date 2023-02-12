Earth & Beyond Ventures Invests $125M in Israeli Deep Tech and Space Startups





Earth & Beyond Ventures (EBV) is a new $125 million early stage venture fund backed by a global technology, manufacturing and space industry conglomerate. Israel’s emerging commercial space ecosystem. The first fund of its kind in Israel, it is specifically focused on supporting advanced innovation in both space and terrestrial applications.

Corning, a global materials and manufacturing giant and a 50-year supplier of materials and products to NASA, is one of the leading corporate groups backing this new fund. Samtec, a global manufacturer of electronic connectivity components, and Spacecom, an Israeli satellite communications services and solutions provider.

The fund’s general partners include Daniel Recanati (founder of Rhodium), Doron Zauer, Dr. Israel Biran, and Ofer Asif (on behalf of Spacecom). The group is also supported by the Israel Innovation Authority.

The fund’s launch marks the start of a “new space” industry, also known as the commercial or private space industry, which, unlike the traditional space industry, is dominated by the private sector and entrepreneurs such as Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. It takes place during a period of rapid growth. , is primarily government-funded and focuses on space exploration, communications, and defense.

Between 2012 and 2021, total annual investment in the commercial space sector increased from $300 million to more than $10 billion, according to McKinsey. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley estimate that Space 2.0 could generate over $1 trillion in revenue by 2040.

The growth of this sector is driven by a combination of factors such as technological advancements, rising demand for space-based services, and a shift towards a more market-driven approach to space activities. Another factor is NASA’s renewal of lunar missions. NASA sees this as a starting point for more ambitious goals, such as sending humans to Mars. China, India and the European Space Agency also have strong space programs, while other space powers such as the UK, France, Italy, Japan and South Korea maintain ambitious space programs.

The immediate market for New Spaces is to serve Earth with enhanced Earth observation, space-based data storage and processing, improved materials for lighter satellites, manufacturing in space, and drug discovery in microgravity. We are focused on bringing the assets we can deliver into space.

New global interest in space exploration and commercialization drives Israeli development in everything from semiconductors, robotics, new materials, sensors, smart farms, quantum computing, solar power, cybersecurity, alternative proteins and more Technology could be critical to enabling the use of space. Short-term and long-term access and access to space, including the eventual colonization of the Moon and Mars. In the short term, the same technologies serve huge markets on the planet, providing solutions to some of the most pressing problems such as climate, energy, materials and computing. It is in these commercially focused dual earth and space technologies that Earth & Beyond Ventures will invest, with seed and pre-seed company check sizes ranging from his $500,000 to $2 million.

Israel’s achievements in developing innovative technology are world-famous, but many people don’t realize that Israel was one of the first countries to design, build and launch its own satellite. Together with our ecosystem of investors and partners, our work at Earth & Beyond Ventures is to identify and support deep technologies and ideas that have the potential to become powerful applications here on Earth as well as in space. said the CEO of Earth & Beyond Ventures. Baruch Schori.

Kyocera’s investment in the fund is a multi-billion dollar company, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of electronic components and ceramics for applications such as automobiles, mobile devices, advanced sensors and solar panels, and is a leading player in this sector. It deserves special attention as it is also a strategic supplier. It uses components from telescopes, space probes and satellites.

“We are very pleased to partner with Earth & Beyond Ventures and have the opportunity to explore new business opportunities together in the Israeli space technology market, which we believe has high future growth potential. We have contributed to space technology through our products, and we look forward to seeing even more contributions from this strategic investment in Israel and Earth & Beyond Ventures.

Earth & Beyond’s Advisory Board includes former Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) CEO Yossi Weiss, The Technion — Professor Ehud Bachar, Director of the Institute for Space Research at the Israel Institute of Technology, and former Science Minister Yizhar Shay. Many celebrities from space and technology have attended. In addition to its investment activities, Earth & Beyond Ventures works with international and domestic strategic partners to build Israel’s space technology ecosystem, supported through an extensive network of mentors and expert advisors.

