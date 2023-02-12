Georgia Tech vs Wake Forest Men’s Basketball Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket





Andy Demetra | Yellow Jacket Voice

At this point, it’s all but locked for Georgia Tech and Notre Dame to play an eternally tight, nerve-shredding game. The win percentage was a laughably small 3.3 points.

So if the Yellow Jackets wanted to break Wednesday’s nine-game losing streak, it seemed inevitable that they would sweat a little more, feel a little more suspenseful, and have stomach-churning anxieties.

But in an instant, or in this case, Lance Terry’s tip – Georgia Tech (9-15, 2-12 ACC) traded the weight of a losing streak for the confidence of a win. Joy, relief and jubilation spilled out of Yellow’s jacket on Wednesday after finally returning to the winning row. They now look to carry that momentum into Wake Forest (16-9, 8-6 ACC). This is one of the ACC’s most amazing homecourt advantages he owns. After his 92-85 victory over North Carolina, the Demon Deacons won his 29th of his last 32 games over Joel at the Coliseum.

Enjoy my chart top notes as the Yellow Jackets turn win streak into Winston Salem (5pm, Georgia Tech Sports Network at Legends Sports):

Against Notre Dame, Divon Smith became the first Yellow Jackets to record seven assists and not turn the ball since Jose Alvardo in 2019. (Photo: Danny Kurnick)

Perhaps a little extra luck helped seal Wednesday’s win.Josh Okogee, the former jacket who scored the winning layup at the buzzer as a freshman against Notre Dame in 2017, said that night I was in Atlanta with the Phoenix Suns. They played the Hawks at State Farm Arena on Thursday.

Okogie missed the game, but fellow Yellow Jackets and current Suns assistant coach Jarrett Jack did. Later, standing outside his room in Tech’s locker, Jack grinned and said Monty, a Notre Dame alumnus, said he was looking forward to getting mad at Williams, his head coach. .

*****

In his only season with Wake Forest, the transferred Alondes Williams nearly became the first player in ACC history to lead the conference in points and assists.

So how did head coach Steve Forbes replace him? By signing a transfer that leads the ACC in points and assists.

6-foot-1 guard Tyree Appleby (18.7 average, 6.2 apg) arrived at Winston-Salem after playing at Cleveland State University and Florida State and had a 35-point, 11-assist, 7-rebound performance against North Carolina. is showing He’s a one-man panic attack with the ball in his hand. He’s also a Viper heading to the rim. His 180 free throw attempts rank him fourth in the nation. Wake Forest likes to keep him in his one third of the floor, where they run a ton of horn sets for him.

With Appleby leading the way, the Demon Deacons played with enough IDs to rank first in the ACC for tempo and made a 3-pointer. Appleby and 6-6 guard Damari Monsanto (13.8 ppg) feed each other well and do some bold pullups. A step-back, side-hop, stop-on-the-dime NBA three expects them all Saturday, and the ACC hasn’t let a player hit his three with Monsanto’s volume and accuracy since Dukes JJ Reddick. yeah.

41+% 3pt., 8.0+ Attempt/gamePlayerYear3pt.%3pt. FGA/gDamari Monsanto2022-2341.10%8J.J. Redick2005-0642.10%9.2

At 6-foot-4, Cameron Hildreth (averaging 12.6 points) rounds out the backcourt for Wakes, a hard-bodied guard who likes to beat defenders like Syracuse’s Joe Girard. The Demon Deacons surround these guards with a functional and effective Big He squad, led by 6-11 Chris Carr (11.7 ppg). The jackets have to build walls in transition and bend the tempo on Saturday. They also can’t feed Wakes’ difficult shotmaking into taking undisciplined shots on their own.

*****

In the win over North Carolina, Appleby broke the Wake Forest and ACC record of 23 free throws. The previous record was set in 1955 by former Daemon his Deacon Dickie Hemrick.

That mark may have dropped, but another longstanding Wake Forest record remains. He set a school record for minutes played in a game of 58 minutes in a March 1989 loss to North Carolina State in four overtime games.

Who holds that record? Cal Boyd, father of Georgia Tech guard Coleman Boyd.

Yellow Jacket Sr. Coleman Boyd’s father Cal played college ball at Wake Forest. (Photo by Danny Kurnick)

Georgia Tech has signed Divon Smith to replace Jose Alvarado.

On Wednesday, Smith became the first Tech player to record seven assists without a turnover since Alvarado did it against Wake Forest on January 5, 2019.

The junior floor-savvy team should set the tone against the Wake Forest team, which ranks 4th in the ACC in steals. Tech, can he play selflessly with two draws like the last two games, can they fake and make passes and attack Wake Forests’ closeouts? Look for Demon Deacon to play his 1-3-1 zone spurt.

Nothing: Saturday’s floor could include Deivon (Smith), Daivien (Williamson) and Davion (Bradford).

*****

Assistant coach Brian Eskildsen wants to take credit for Wednesday’s win, not what he did in the scout report.

The last time Tech won an ACC game was against Miami on January 4, when the coaching staff donned black quarter zippers and Eskildsen sunk a half-court shot to end Tech’s gameday shootaround. I was.

On Wednesday, Georgia Tech staff removed the black quarter zip for the first time since the Miami game, and Eskildsen retrained the team’s half-court shot on the shootaround.

*****

You are now ready to go. I hope you are too. Join Legend Sports for pre-game coverage on the Georgia Tech Sports Network starting at 4:30 PM ET. See you in Winston Salem.

