Fortnite developers claim they have violated Google’s CCI remediation directives.





In a new round of trouble for Google, the developer of the popular online video game Fortnite and the operator of the Epic Games Store, Epic Games reached out to NCLAT to accuse Google of violating a CCI-issued remedial order for the Android issue. claimed to continue.

In a petition filed with NCLAT, Epic Games alleges that Google failed to comply with CCI’s remediation orders within the time limit imposed by the Supreme Court in the Android case.

Epic Games is already engaged in a bitter legal battle with Google in US courts over allegations of anti-competitive conduct by Google. Epic Games, now one of the world’s largest video game and software developers, has also filed lawsuits against Google in other jurisdictions, namely Australia and the United Kingdom.

In addition to game development, Epic Games forayed into the digital storefront several years ago with the launch of the Epic Games Store, a digital distribution platform that offers a curated selection of games. Game developer interests.

In a petition to the National Court of Appeals for Corporate Law (NCLAT), Epic Games sought an injunction as a party respondent in Google’s appeal of CCI’s order in the Android case.

NCLAT wants NCLAT to direct Google to clean up its insults and follow CCI’s remediation instructions in order to host and allow downloads of competing app stores through the Google Play store. increase.

Epic Games Grudge

Epic Games’ main complaint is that Google does not allow third-party App Stores (such as the Epic Games App Store developed by Epic Games) to be distributed through the Google Play Store. Also, Google insists on using only its own billing system and refuses to accept third-party billing systems. Also, Google does not allow app sideloading, even after CCI passed specific instructions that sideloading should be allowed.

In its filing, Epic Games stated that users in India could not uninstall apps pre-installed by Google from their Android devices, despite the expiration of the compliance deadline, preventing apps outside the Play Store ecosystem from being blocked. It also claims that it can’t be sideloaded into .

Referring to Google’s recent blog announcing certain updates to Android in India following the direction of CCI, Epic Games has read this announcement about allowing third-party app stores to be distributed on the Google Play Store. claimed to be silent.

In the United States, Epic Games sued Google in August 2020, alleging anti-competitive practices related to the Google Play Store. That lawsuit is ongoing, and the outcome could have a significant impact on the future of the app industry.

google monopoly

In that case, Epic Games believes that Google’s monopoly on app distribution on Android devices, coupled with the company’s 30% of app sales and in-app purchases, creates an unfair market that stifles competition and innovation. claimed to be producing

Epic Games specifically took issue with Google’s policy requiring app developers to use Google’s in-app payment system instead of offering alternative payment options.

It argued that Google’s policies restrict app developers from directly offering their products to consumers outside of the Google Play store. The lawsuit was part of a larger legal battle between Epic Games and several technology majors, including Apple, over issues of competition and app store policies.

Epic Games is best known for creating Unreal Engine, a game engine used by many developers to create high quality games on various platforms. The company also develops and publishes its own video games such as his popular Fortnite Battle Royale game, Gears of War, and Infinity Blade.

In FY22, India’s game user base contributed 15 billion downloads, making it the world’s largest consumer of mobile games. Epic Games’ products are extremely popular in India, with over 9.5 million users. A large portion of the gaming market has yet to be tapped by Epic Games as a result of Google’s continued anti-competitive practices and abuse of dominance around the world (including India).

Published February 12, 2023

