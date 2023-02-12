Alphabet Stock Plunges After Google’s Chatbot Gives Wrong Answers





Reuters

Alphabet Inc. lost $100 billion in market value Wednesday after its new chatbot shared inaccurate information in a promotional video and a company event went unnoticed.

Alphabet shares were down 9% during normal trading, with trading volume nearly triple its 50-day moving average. They cut their losses after a few hours and were pretty much flat. The stock lost 40% of its value last year, but is up 15% since the beginning of the year, not including Wednesday’s losses.

Reuters first criticized Google’s ad for chatbot Bard, which debuted Monday for the satellite that took the first picture of Earth’s extrasolar planet.

Alphabet posted a short GIF video of Bard in action on Twitter, promising it would help simplify a complicated topic, but instead provided an imprecise answer.

In the ad, Bard is given the prompt: What new discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) can I tell my 9-year-old? exoplanets, or with many answers, including some suggesting that it was used to take the first pictures of exoplanets. However, the first picture of an exoplanet, as confirmed by NASA, was taken in 2004 by the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (VLT).

The Bards error was discovered shortly before the presentation by Google.

This underscores the importance of a rigorous testing process and was launched this week in the Trusted Tester program, a Google spokesperson said. A good mix of external feedback and our own internal testing ensures that Bards answers meet our high standards of quality, safety and real-world information grounds.

surprise the consumer

After OpenAI, a Microsoft-backed startup with about $10 billion, announced in November, Google is following suit. The software wowed consumers and established itself in Silicon Valley circles with its remarkably accurate and well-written answers to simple prompts.

Google has not disclosed how or when it will integrate Bard into its core search functionality.

The day before, Microsoft held an event touting that it’s already rolling out a version of Bing search that integrates ChatGPT functionality.

Gil Luria, Senior Software Analyst at DA Davidson, said: “Google has been scrambling to catch up with search over the past few weeks, resulting in a rushed announcement yesterday (Tuesday) and a nasty mess of posting the wrong answer during the demo. .”

The search and advertising giant is moving quickly to keep up with OpenAI and its rivals, and has reportedly brought in founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page to accelerate its efforts.

Injected Excitement

New ChatGPT software has sparked excitement at tech companies after tens of thousands of job cuts in recent weeks, with executives pledging to cut so-called moonshot projects. A Reuters survey found that tech executives who mentioned AI on a recent earnings call have become obsessed with it, six times more than in previous quarters.

At the same time, China’s state media warned of the risks of chasing local ChatGPT concept stocks, and the domestic AI firm urged investors to seek rationality after a surge in share prices caught the attention of regulators.

china frenzy

The tech frenzy has sent shares of Beijing Haitian Ruisheng Technology Co., Ltd. soaring 217% this year.

As of Wednesday, Hanwang Technology Co Ltd was up 129%, CloudWalk Technology Co Ltd was up 128% and TRS Information Technology Co Ltd was up 66%.

In a front-page editorial, The Securities Times said several technologies that had previously spurred stock buying in China, including fifth-generation communication networks (5G), augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and antivirus clothing. emphasized concept. died for it.

Companies developing concepts like ChatGPT have taken risks at the behest of regulators after prices skyrocketed amid strong interest in generative AI (technologies that can generate new data and media such as text and images). flagging.

Beijing Haitian Ruisheng Science Technology said its ChatGPT-style products and services are not yet profitable.

By Martin Coulter and Greg Bensinger. Additional reporting by Samuel Shen, Jason Xue, and Brenda Goh

King Lipp, chief strategist at Baker Avenue Wealth Management, said questions were starting to arise whether Microsoft could now become a formidable competitor to Google’s main business.

However, Lipp cautioned that concerns about Alphabet may be overstated, saying:

growth speed

Such technology “is on a long-term uptrend, but its growth rate and effects need to be soberly analyzed,” it said in a filing in response to an inquiry from the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The company said it expected its net profit to fall by about 50% in 2022 and warned investors to be cautious given its current valuation, which is much higher than the industry average.

In response to questions from regulators, 360 Security Technology Co Inc said its homegrown ChatGPT-related technology is still in its early stages and is only being used internally as a productivity tool.

It is unclear when ChatGPT-style products will be available for sale and how effective they will be. recommend to”.

Among the wealthy Chinese companies in the latest chatbot race, e-commerce leader Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said Wednesday that it is developing a ChatGPT-style tool, rival JD.com Inc. said it aims to integrate technologies like ChatGPT into its part. product.

Gaming giant NetEase Inc plans to deploy similar “large language model” technology in its education business, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

