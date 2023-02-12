Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary Discusses AI Investments, Google and ChatGPT





Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary sat down with Insider to discuss the booming artificial intelligence sector. He said AI will likely have a 3.5% weight in his investment portfolio by the end of the year. The media personality also shared details of his potential investment in OpenAI, ChatGPT’s parent company. Loading Something is loading.

Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary sees artificial intelligence as a tremendous investment opportunity, saying it will likely be the fastest growing category in his portfolio in 2023.

“Our plan is to give artificial intelligence 3.5% weight, probably by the end of the year,” O’Leary said in an interview with Insider.

Since OpenAI launched ChatGPT in November, the bot has gone viral for being able to stitch together articles, property listings, and even dating app messages like a human does. It catalyzed a wave of investor interest in stocks with exposure to the sector and a search engine war between tech giants.

In January, Microsoft invested $10 billion in OpenAI, and this week it revamped its Bing search engine with ChatGPT-style technology. And with Google’s announcement of his ChatGPT rival Bard and Chinese tech giant Baidu, which is working on its own bot, O’Leary expects only more competition.

He now uses ChatGPT for queries about half the time instead of only using Google, and plans to try Bing once it’s fully functional with OpenAI’s technology.

“ChatGPT is certainly a threat to Google and Google should be aware of it,” he said. “The market hasn’t really punished Google stock for this. But we’ll see what happens in the next few quarters from now if ChatGPT actually starts bringing in sizable subscriber fees.”

Still, he believes OpenAI’s multi-billion dollar valuation is still “very extreme.” However, the investment potential remains high given the enthusiastic boom in AI and the likelihood that lawmakers and regulators will stifle innovation.

According to O’Leary, AI’s biggest winner may end up being an obscure contender rather than a household name. But the downside of one company is already clear to him.

“[The] The loser is Google,” he argued. “AI search wars continue”

Investing in OpenAI

The founder of O’Leary Ventures said he was offered an opportunity to invest in privately held OpenAI and could acquire a stake within the next 90 days.

“I’m currently looking at ChatGPT trading from an equity perspective and deciding what allocations I want to make on it,” O’Leary said. is.”

He likened the technology to Amazon’s disruptive nature in the early 2000s, and he was an early investor.

At the time, commentators were criticizing the online retailer’s high valuations, but its success taught O’Leary not to give much credit to valuations alone.

Instead, it’s diversification that guides him, and whatever portfolio OpenAI’s stock goes into, it’s unlikely to be more than 5% of that. We will not sell the farm.”

“[AI is] It’s like the Internet was the new hot kid 20 years ago,” continued O’Leary. sit down and watch ”

