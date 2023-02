‘Code red’ on Google as Microsoft’s ChatGPT appears to beat Bard AI chatbot at its own game

Last week, the company responded by announcing its own chatbot, named Bard, and confirming that its own search engine would provide chatbot-style results.

Observers were left underwhelmed compared to Microsoft’s smooth launch. Google just announced that their technology is being tested. Little was revealed at the event showcasing some of its features.

To make matters worse, there was a promotional image of Bird giving the wrong answer to a question about NASA’s telescope. The error only strengthened the impression that Google was struggling to catch up. On the same day, the stock fell nearly 8 percent, robbing him of more than $100 billion in the value of the company.

Analysts dismissed last week’s early accident as a mere ripple. Google has been preparing for AI for years [and] we think [it] Analysts at Bank of America said search technology is likely better.

And given that millions of people around the world use Google as their default, the company is off to a pretty head start.

[Googles web browser] Chrome is a moat for search, for Android [Google’s mobile operating system and smartphones] Colin Hayhurst, CEO of UK search engine Mojeek, said:

They have deals with phone manufacturers, especially Apple.

Google will pay Apple an estimated $15 billion annually to make it the iPhone’s default search engine. Consumers can switch, but few do.

Even if Google wins, it could come at a heavy price. Processing chatbot-style responses requires a huge amount of computing power and is very expensive. Analysts at Morgan Stanley estimate that Google costs up to 2 cents for each natural language answer. That’s five times his current cost of processing search queries. Answering half of the searches with a chatbot could cost the company $6 billion a year in losses, or 10% of his 2022 earnings.

It’s also not clear how advertising works in chatbots. Sponsored search results have made Google rich by drawing attention, but inserting ads in human-sounding language is even more difficult. Neither Microsoft nor Google have provided an exact outline of their plans to incorporate advertising yet, but both are expected to do so.

Google turns 25 this year, middle-aged by Silicon Valley standards and older than many of its employees. Search engines have changed little yet, so maybe it’s time for the product to grow.

