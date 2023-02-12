



Midway through my 18-mile marathon training run, disaster struck. I’m off course. I was following maps on his Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar on the watch, and the GPX map files Garmin uses to create courses don’t always work well in urban areas. I was unfamiliar with the part of London I was in and had to interrupt my running flow and turn myself around a few times while waiting for my multi-band GPS to get back on track. I did.

These GPX files are great for trail running or following easy tracks around town, but not so well for navigating dense mazes of unfamiliar streets. As accurate as GPS is, even the best running watches quickly become obsolete in their rigid role of checking every turn.

When I reached the last third of my run, I turned on Google Maps on my phone to see the audio cues I could hear and suddenly everything was fine. When Google guided me home with voice directions, I looked at his watch every 30 seconds to see if I should turn right or the haptic vibration worried I might miss his cue. I didn’t. I was able to turn off the navigational side of my brain and focus on putting one foot in front of the other.

After showering, eating, and hydrating (a must, as I found out when I made a rookie running mistake during another important training run), I don’t have to bother checking my watch regularly. So I decided to see if Garmin Connect could provide navigation audio cues. long run. I typically get voice prompts every kilometer about time, speed, and other key metrics, but voice-only navigation isn’t something the best Garmin watches can do.

With all the navigation tutorials I’ve seen on watches like the Forerunner and the Garmin Fenix ​​6, one of the top comments was inevitably “How do I get navigation on my running headphones?” The answer from the community is always “you can’t”.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Additionally, even other watches like the Apple Watch and Pixel Watch, which have Apple Maps and Google Maps respectively, don’t send navigational cues to your earbuds while you’re following a course, even from your phone. It’s all in the watch face.

This is surprising because Garmin, Apple, and Google all use GPS with audio cues in their other devices, from navigation in their cars to maps on their phones. You could use Google Maps on your Android phone to generate a route and follow it without looking at the screen, but the most sophisticated running technology couldn’t. Polar doesn’t do that. I don’t do koros.

The closest I could find was RunGo, a 3rd party app that uses voice cues to aid navigation. You can get this on watches that support third-party software, like the Pixel Watch and Apple Watch Ultra, but otherwise you’re out of luck.

This is a niche issue, not a deal breaker. Many of these watches offer world-class wrist navigation, and on race day the course is usually clearly laid out. That was enough of a problem to believe I wasn’t the only one experiencing this problem.

Sometimes I like to go off the beaten track and run without my smartphone. But sometimes, just needing to be told where to go or what to do, it’s nice to take the mental strain off and focus on running faster.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techradar.com/opinion/halfway-through-a-run-i-turned-off-my-garmin-and-used-google-maps-instead

