Sagicor Introduces Facial Recognition Technology for Pensioners





Sagicor said the implementation of facial recognition technology has several potential benefits for both pensioners and the pension industry at large.

SAGICOR Group Jamaica implemented facial recognition technology in the life verification process for pensioners through a partnership with the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech).

Enabled through UTech’s Sagicor Innovation Lab, the partnership has brought together technology that aims to revolutionize the way pensioners prove their entitlement to ongoing payments.

“This is a major innovation win for Sagicor and we continue to be amazed and inspired by the brilliant ideas and inventive talents of our UTech students. A personal solution for their convenience, even as they grow with us through the stages,” said Christopher Zacca, President and CEO of Sagicor Group Jamaica.

“At Sagicor, we are committed to making processes more efficient and seamless for our clients, and we know technology through digital innovation and transformation is the way forward,” added Zacca.

Researchers (including instructors and students) at UTech’s Sagicor Innovation Lab collaborated with local tech company Orba1 to develop a Proof of Life proof-of-concept prototype that was then adopted and integrated by Sagicor .

According to Ray-St Michael Williams, research fellow at UTech and director of the Sagicor Innovation Lab, “The implementation of facial recognition technology is a significant advancement in the industry and will permanently change the way pensioners prove their eligibility. This is just one example of how technology can be used to improve and streamline processes, making them faster, easier and safer for everyone involved.”

Traditionally, pensioners had to visit a magistrate and sign a physical form in order to receive their payment. This process was time consuming and inconvenient for pensioners. It also posed a potential health risk during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the need for face-to-face interactions. However, with the introduction of facial recognition technology, pensioners can now easily and conveniently prove their identity and continue to be eligible for benefits through a simple and secure process. Pensioners can verify their identity and viability by taking a picture with their mobile device or computer, eliminating the need for face-to-face interactions and streamlining the life certification process.

Implementation of this technology has several potential benefits for both pensioners and the pension industry at large. The use of facial recognition technology in the life certification process is expected to significantly reduce the risk of fraud and error and improve the integrity and accuracy of the annuity process. For pensioners, the process of proving continued eligibility is greatly simplified, saving time and money. This is especially beneficial for pensioners currently living in the diaspora, who need to obtain a living certificate verified by a notary public abroad. Utilizing this technology is expected to not only improve Sagicor’s efficiency, but also reduce operational costs and increase customer trust and confidence.

The partnership between Sagicor Group Jamaica and the Jamaica Institute of Technology is also expected to create more innovative ways for customers to do business with Sagicor, resulting in significant benefits for both the company and its customers.

