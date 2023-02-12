take wings? Barclay Banks Eagle Labs scores 12.9 million to grow UK tech ecosystem





Hannah Bernard, Head of Business Banking, Barclays

barclays

Things are moving pretty fast. In late January, as I covered in my previous blog, the UK Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) launched a move aimed at accelerating the growth of the UK’s tech start-up and scale-up sectors, with the 12.9 million government announced that the funds would go to Barclays Eagle Lab. This marks the end of the road for Tech Nation, a publicly funded organization he founded a decade ago to foster the innovation economy.

Now, following the government realignment, a new ministry has been established. As the name suggests, the Science, Innovation and Technology Department oversees the UK’s emergence as a scientific superpower.

So it’s all a change. And in the absence of Tech Nation, Barclays Eagle Labs is expected to play a key role in helping startups and scale-ups grow.

So what does this mean in practice? First, there has been a shift from public to private sector support for innovation. Tech Nation is 75% dependent on government funding and could not continue to operate without government funding. Eagle Labs, on the other hand, is a private sector initiative created by Barclays Bank. Its existence is not due to public money. However, we will use the grant to expand our activities.

If you run an innovation economy business in the UK, it probably doesn’t matter much whether the accelerator program you apply for is funded by the state or by a company. Perhaps what you want to know is if Eagle Labs can help you. What is the organization going to do with that money? We spoke with Bernard and David Gowans, Head of Industry at Eagle Labs.

David Gowans, Industry Head, Eagle Labs

eagle lab

physical ecosystem

To understand where the project is headed, we need to look at what Eagle Labs is doing right now. We have a physical ecosystem, Bernard says. There is also a virtual network.

The physical infrastructure consists of approximately 30 Eagle Lab hubs. They are located across the UK as well as in well-established technology clusters. Essentially, these hubs provide not only workspaces, but also facilities for local entrepreneurs to use at the community level.

Many of them were built out of old Barclays branches that became redundant as more and more banks went online. The 3D printers and other equipment on offer were initially selected to benefit socially and economically important industries. Today, Eagle labs provides service and support to entrepreneurs in a wide variety of fields. Entrepreneurs who don’t want to rent space in the hub can use the virtual network to access help and connect with mentors.

diverse program

Additionally, Eagle Labs operates accelerators, incubators, and educational programs. Diversity is an important theme. David Gowans cites his Scale Up program for black founders as an example. There are also programs that focus on preparing for funding and entering international markets. Gowans aims to deliver the program with best-in-class partners and mentors.

As Gowans sees, Barclays is well positioned to bring together companies from different sectors. For the cross-fertilization of ideas and technology. An example would be healthcare and gaming, he said, citing Thymia, a startup that uses video games to assess mental health. Eagle labs put the company in touch with experts in the creative field.

We can play the role of convener, says Bernard. We spot problems and connect with other industries to help.

There is also room for creating vertical links. Gowans cites a bridge program that connects startups and large corporations. Big companies pose problems that startups might be able to solve,” he says.

All of these are already up and running. The question is, how will the $12 million grant be used?

Regional growth

The focus will be on regional growth. The goal of policymakers is to provide a technology-driven boost to the economy nationwide. Here’s how I think about it. If a successful start-up and scale-up culture were to take hold across the country, the UK economy, which currently feels slightly beleaguered, could see 678,000 new jobs created and a sector worth 415 by 2025. You could benefit from an increase of 100 million. .

This is an agenda that works well with Eagle Labs’ existing national infrastructure. His 80% of our business is not based in London, Bernard says.

Grants appear to have been awarded based on performance to date rather than a series of directives from the government. DCMS didn’t tell us, Bernard says. We told them that the mandate is to build the technology sector and what we thought we could offer.

The mandate given to Eagle Labs in many ways mirrors the work done by Tech Nation in terms of developing this sector in all regions, but the mode of delivery is definitely different. Also, there are some gaps. For example, Eagle Labs does not assume control of the Fast Track Tech Visa scheme, designed to attract international talent, handled by Tech Nation.

We will have to see how it all works out in the coming months and years.

