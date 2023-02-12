Microsoft and ChatGPT will not be the Google killer. However, this is one company that could be.





In 1981, MTV made its debut. That first music video? ‘Video Killed the Radio Star’ by Buggles. Many thought the choice would prove prophetic. It wasn’t. Today, the radio business continues to thrive. Meanwhile, MTV is no longer the cultural mogul it was in its heyday.

How the history of MTV and radio has played out may seem like a foregone conclusion, but it highlights that it is often not. I am reminded of this by the current prevalent speculation that OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot could pose a lethal threat to Alphabet’s (GOOG -0.63%) (GOOGL -0.46%) Google search. Fuel was added to the fire when Microsoft (MSFT -0.20%) announced that it would integrate ChatGPT into its own Bing search engine.

I do not agree with Alphabet’s doom and gloom. Microsoft and ChatGPT will not be the Google killer. But there is one company that can do it.

Potential Enemy No.1

The United States Navy fought the British Navy in what became known as the Battle of Lake Erie in 1813. After the U.S. military victory, Navy officer Oliver Hazard Perry sent the message, “We have met the enemy, and the enemy is ours.”More than a century later, cartoonist Walt Kelly wrote: He included a parody of that quote in his Pogo cartoon: “We met our enemy, and he is us.”

I think Kelly’s paraphrasing still applies today. Alphabet’s biggest potential enemy isn’t Microsoft or OpenAI, or any other company. Alphabet’s greatest potential enemy is Alphabet itself.

No, I’m not arguing that the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT is seen as a tipping point in AI adoption. Microsoft’s massive investment in OpenAI and its integration with ChatGPT, I believe, is what rocked Alphabet.

But, in my opinion, Alphabet can never be beaten by innovative newcomers. I don’t expect it to be beaten by another tech giant. Instead, when the company loses, it’s because it didn’t respond effectively to challengers. Alphabet’s real threat is not external.

Alphabet has more cash reserves than most companies are worth (approximately $113.8 billion at final count). We have thousands of the world’s best scientists and engineers. The company is at the forefront of many of the most important technologies. (By the way, the ‘T’ in ChatGPT stands for ‘Transformer’, … a deep learning model developed by Alphabet.) should fail. .

self-destruct?

Indeed, had Alphabet taken too long to respond to the ChatGPT threat (especially Microsoft’s move), it could have been relegated to second place. But it won’t. The company has taken this issue seriously. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai reportedly issued “Code Red” for a quick response. We are already seeing results.

On February 6, Alphabet announced the limited release of Google Bard, a chatbot powered by the Language Model for Conversational Applications (LaMDA). The company plans to make Bard generally available in the coming weeks.

Like ChatGPT, Bard isn’t perfect from the start. In fact, NASA’s James made a lot of noise about his AI system giving incorrect answers to questions about his Webb Space Telescope. However, Alphabet initially released the Bard in what it called “a lightweight model version of LaMDA.” It’s a very small model, so the company can bring in more users and gather more feedback. This move should pay off with higher quality and improved accuracy.

I think Baird analyst Colin Sebastian accurately sums up the state of the chatbot race in a recent research note. He admitted that Microsoft now appears to be winning his PR battle. But Sebastian added that Alphabet’s AI expertise, engineering prowess, cloud resources and scale should provide a strong competitive advantage in the long run. rice field. He likened his AI contest to a marathon. That’s exactly right.

The golden age of AI

In my view, investors who undervalue Alphabet will regret doing so. I fully expect Bard and subsequent products to ultimately become a key growth driver for the company.

But more importantly, we are entering a new golden age for investors with AI stocks. Large-scale language models and other AI technologies may be on the verge of opening up great new market opportunities.

It’s hard to believe that Microsoft and ChatGPT will be Google killers. Also, I don’t think Google Bard will be a ChatGPT killer. My prediction is that there will be many big winners in the next few years. Microsoft is one of them, but so is Alphabet.

Alphabet executive Suzanne Frey is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Keith Speights has held positions at Alphabet and Microsoft. The Motley Fool invests in and recommends Alphabet and Microsoft. The Motley Fool’s U.S. headquarters has a disclosure policy.

