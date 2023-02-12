The MacRumors Show: Andru Edwards Talks ‘iPhone Ultra’





YouTuber and podcaster Andru Edwards joins us for an episode of The MacRumors Show this week to discuss the rumored iPhone Ultra model that could arrive next year.

According to a recent report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is in talks to offer a new top-of-the-line iPhone alongside Pro and Pro Max models as early as 2024. Based on this timeframe, the device will be part of the “iPhone” 16 and above lineup.

Gurman initially said the iPhone 15 Ultra “could” replace the iPhone 15 Pro Max this year, but then revised that prediction, stating that Apple will surpass both in the high-end Ultra. ” hinted that the model might be released next year instead of the Pro variant.

Gurman speculates that future devices could feature improved cameras, faster chips, larger displays, and perhaps portless designs that don’t use Lightning or USB-C. He also said the device will be “more expensive” than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which starts at $1,099.

Let’s take a look at some of the biggest news of the week. This includes reports that Apple may not update the Mac Studio with the M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips due to similarities to the upcoming Apple silicon Mac Pro, and accessories like the iPhone’s reverse wireless charging AirPods. Still in development, the second-generation AirPods Max may not launch until late 2024 at the earliest.

Andru also interviewed Laura Metz, Director of Product Marketing at Apple, Anand Simpi of Hardware Engineering, and Tuba Yarsing of the Pro Workflow team to discuss the design process behind Apple silicon, the M2 chip and the M2 Max MacBook. He also talks about a recent experience he had. Pro, “M2” Pro Mac mini, etc. Watch his full interview on his YouTube channel and follow him on Twitter @AndruEdwards.

Finally, when Apple’s next event could be, and what it entails, as devices like the company’s mixed reality headset and the Apple Silicon Mac Pro appear to be nearing an announcement. We will also see if it is possible.

