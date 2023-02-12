Barron’s Picks Weekend’s Top Stocks: Will Google, Microsoft, Disney and Elon Musk Become World’s Richest People Again? – General Electric (NYSE:GE), Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)





Benzinga reviews this weekend’s top stories covered by the magazine. Here are the articles investors should read:

In “ChatGPT sparked an AI frenzy. Investors need long-term planning,” by Eric Savitz, Wall Street’s excitement over ChatGPT and new AI developments led Microsoft Inc MSFT and Alphabet Inc’s GOOG GOOGL Thinking about what it means for Google.

In “Buy Hertz stock. It’s cheap, well run, and you can rent a Tesla,” Andrew Barry said of the three car rental companies, Hertz Global Holdings HTZ is the best for investors. I wrote that it looks like an option for

“GE CEO Larry Culp Has a Message for Investors,” by Al Root, details an annual letter from General Electric’s GE CEO Larry Culp, in which he argues that amidst macroeconomic uncertainty, companies are “taking control of what they can control.” It outlines how to

In “Disney Activist Trian Notches a Double Win,” Carleton English reports that activist investor Nelson Peltz has been at The Walt Disney CoDIS since announcing that his company, Trian Partners, has joined the company. Describe how you have achieved success.

“Options Traders Helped Tesla Stock Soar. Now Its Falling” by Al Root reports on what caused Tesla Inc’s TSLA stock to soar in 2023 and why the stock is currently falling.

In “Raytheon CEO Bought Up This Energy Stock,” Ed Lin explains how Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX Chairman and CEO Gregory Hayes will buy shares in Phillips 66 PSX after being appointed to Phillips 66’s board in July 2022. Explains in detail how the stock was purchased.

“Elon Musk is on track to become the richest man in the world again if Tesla shares cooperate,” said Jack Denton. Tesla CEO Elon Musk could soon become the world’s richest man again, but that depends on whether his EV company’s stock price rises.

