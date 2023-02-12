People are still only noticing small flaws in Google’s logo.





Remember the hype about the Google logo? No, if you missed it the first time, don’t worry. Because it’s not gone. Eight years after the logo appeared, people continue to make shocking discoveries that the circular G isn’t actually circular.

This discovery led to Google’s mathematics design prowess, which was questionable at the time, and still makes headlines today. But is Google really breaking the rules for logo design? Let’s take a closer look.

Dissected Google logo (Image credit: A_freakin_t-rex on Reddit)

Google is such a huge brand that every logo it creates tends to be analyzed for even the most minor products (see History of the Google Logo and Discussion of the Gmail Logo for more details). please give me). It’s no surprise that its main mark continues to come under scrutiny.

We first reported in 2018 how designers realized Google’s G logo wasn’t a perfect circle. As you can see in the image above, the left side of the design is circular, but the right side is slightly less than perfect.

Sun’s newspaper (opens in new tab) is the latest publication to finally discover a supposed design flaw, and believes it has uncovered a secret that apparently no one knew. He described the imperfect logo as an “optical illusion” with hidden “mistakes” and said the design was “a little less than perfect to fool your brain.”

Comparing Google’s actual logo (left) with maxt0r’s geometrically perfect version (right) (Image credit: maxt0r on Reddit)

What Google has really done is use a fairly common typography technique called optical balance to make your design look right, even if it’s mathematically incorrect. As we pointed out at the time, an important part of typeface design involves managing the friction between reality (what we see) and optics (what we see). A classic example is Helvetica’s ‘H’, where the crossbar is placed slightly above the center but looks like it’s centered.

Typographers and logo designers do this because certain lines can appear thicker than others even when they aren’t. In the case of the Google logo, an optical refinement has been made to prevent the circle from intersecting the horizontal crossbar of the G to prevent a visual “overbite”. Note that the angles between the letters and colors are also mismatched. Intentional. The image above, created by Reddit user maxt0r, shows what Google’s “G” symbol would look like if it were a perfect circle, with the colors more evenly divided. In reality it looks more uneven.

For more on the logo controversy, see our selection of the most incredible logo failures of 2022. Also, don’t miss our article on current adaptive logo trends.

read more:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.creativebloq.com/news/google-logo-optical-illusion-imperfection The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos