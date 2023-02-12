Microsoft, Google’s AI wars. First preview of Android 14.India’s Twitter Blue and other top tech news of the week





Google announced Brad, a ChatGPT competitor, while Microsoft is integrating ChatGPT into its search engine, Bing, and Edge browser. After months of waiting, Google has released the first preview of his Twitter Blue arriving in India. OnePlus launches a number of products. While Realme brought a special edition Coca-Cola smartphone. Layoffs continue in the tech industry. This and other top tech news of the week.

Google Announces ChatGPT Competitor Bard

Google officially announced late last year that it was working on ChatGPT, the AI ​​chatbot that took the world by storm. Shortly after ChatGPT became a sensation, the question of whether this was the end of Google was raised. However, the two platforms are very different. Still, ChatGPT is a threat to Google, and its power is debatable. But yes, AI chatbots have caused unrest in Google’s hallways, and here comes his ChatGPT rival from Google, Bard. Read more about google bard.

Microsoft Integrates ChatGPT into Bing and Edge

Microsoft has announced a new version of its search engine Bing with an upgraded version of the same AI technology as ChatGPT. The company is launching the product with new AI-enhanced features in the Edge browser. His CEO of Microsoft, Satya Nadella, said at an event to launch the product that it’s a new day for search. The new Bing is available as a desktop-only preview. There is also a waiting list to sign up for Full Access in the future. Learn more about the new Bing and Edge.

Android 14 developer preview released

Google has announced the first Developer Preview of Android 14 for Pixel phones. The company didn’t give specifics on user-side changes, but did mention improved support for foldables, tablets, and other large-screen devices.Read more about Android 14.

Twitter Blue launches in India

After much speculation about how much Indian users will have to pay for Twitter Blue, the social media platform has revealed how much it will charge for its subscription service. Twitter Blue offers a number of features for subscribers. Read about the cost of Twitter Blue in India here.

Realme Launches Coca-Cola Edition Exclusive Smartphone

Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition is here. Realme has launched this limited edition of his Realme 10 Pro smartphone in India. The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition comes with a special design based on the popular soda and customization of his UI. The smartphone retail box is also Coca-Cola themed. Read more about the Realmes Special Edition Coca-Cola smartphone.

GitHub cuts staff by 10%

The Microsoft-owned company has announced that it will lay off 10% of its workforce by the end of this fiscal year. GitHub currently has approximately 3,000 employees. Along with the layoffs, the company also announced that it will be closing its offices and transitioning to working from home entirely. See GitHub for more information on layoffs.

Twitter raises tweet limit to 4,000 characters

Need more than 280 characters to describe yourself? Just sign up for Twitter Blue. The “microblogging” platform is introducing long-form tweets as part of Musk’s “much larger” interface overhaul. Currently, Twitter users (only those who have registered with Blue) can write her 4000 characters in their tweets. Read on to find out what else you can get.

Netflix password sharing crackdown begins

Netflix’s long-awaited plan to end password sharing has been put into action. With paying customers dwindling, Netflix wants freeloaders to pay for subscriptions, starting in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain. Read about Netflix’s plans to end password sharing.

Sony Launches Walkman NW-A306 in India

Following the domestic launch of the high-end Walkman NW-ZX707, Sony has launched the NW-A306 Walkman in India. The NW-A306 Walkman has a stylish and compact design that lets you download and stream music on the go. Find out more about Sony’s new Walkman.

Reddit confirms hack

Reddit has acknowledged a recent cyberattack that led to the theft of sensitive corporate information. The company called the security alert breach a “sophisticated and targeted phishing attack.” Read more about cyberattacks on Reddit.

Zoom lays off 1,300 employees

Zoom has become the latest company to announce job cuts. His CEO of Zoom, Eric Yuan, has announced that the company will lay off his 1,300 employees. This corresponds to about 15% of our workforce. Each organization across Zoom will be impacted by headcount reductions. Learn more about why Zoom is laying off staff here.

