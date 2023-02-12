Wind Turbine Recycling Breakthroughs and Energy Efficient Buildings Task Force: Sustainability Success Stories of the Week





Published weekly, the series explores five key pillars – energy, resources, infrastructure, mobility, and business leadership – across the campaign to explore how businesses and sustainability professionals can achieve the Mission Possible. It shows what you are working on.

In the UK and around the world, leading companies, cities, states and regions are turning their environmental ambitions into action. Here, we round up his five positive stories on sustainability this week.

Energy: Australia blocks coal mines for the first time on environmental grounds

The Australian government moved on Thursday (9 February) to reject plans for a new coal mine, both for climatic reasons and for its proximity to the Great Barrier Reef (pictured).

Central Queensland Coal had proposed a mine 700km northwest of Brisbane and just 10km from the World Heritage area of ​​the reef. The company has been trying to mine both thermal and coking coal for 20 years.

The Australian Government received over 9,000 responses to consultations on the project in just 10 days. Almost all of them were against mining for environmental reasons. It had also received evidence from the Queensland government recommending that the mine be refused.

Heeding this warning, Environment Minister Tanya Pilvasek became the first person in Australian history to block the construction of a coal mine.

Resources: Vestas touts breakthrough in recycling wind turbine blades.

About 85% of the components in a typical wind turbine are technically said to be recyclable by weight. But due to the lack of recycling capacity, developers usually send the blades to landfills. WindEurope expects about 25,000 tonnes of blades per year to reach operational life by 2025, so this is a growing waste pile.

This week, Vestas announced a new solution to recycle epoxy resin-based turbine blades using a chemical process. The company is working with epoxy manufacturers Olin and Stena Recycling to develop and test a solution that it claims is suitable for blades already in service around the world.

Epoxy resins are notoriously difficult to recycle using mechanical processes. However, Vestas claims that its innovation can chemically decompose this material into virgin his-grade materials. Going forward, we will work with industry, academia, and policy makers to scale our solutions.

Lisa Ekstrand, Vice President and Head of Sustainability at Vestas, said: This ushers in a new era for the wind industry and accelerates efforts to achieve circularity.

Mobility: Barcelona offers free public transport to residents who dispose of old, polluted vehicles

This isn’t technically a new story that happened this week, but given the rising cost of living, Barcelona has decided to cut public transport prices for the second time this year, following the first cut last September. , has received a lot of social media attention. .

Sustainability experts have lauded the city of Barcelona’s decision this week to give motorists who participate in a scrapping scheme for old polluted cars a benefit beyond their first payment. A motorist is paid her one-time payment related to the type of vehicle, but is also given a transit travel pass. This pass gives you free use of public transport in the city and some public transport in the wider area.

This may discourage residents from purchasing newer, more efficient gasoline vehicles. It also helps you consider whether you want your own hybrid or electric model. Electric vehicles do not generate emissions, but they do contribute to traffic. Moreover, replacing all petrol and diesel vehicles one-for-one with electric vehicles would result in a surge in demand for important minerals. As such, modal shift is an important part of the low-carbon transition of transport.

THE BUILT ENVIRONMENT: UKGBC FORMS NEW TASK GROUP ON RETROFIT

The UK has one of the least energy efficient homes and buildings in Europe. The ongoing energy price crisis has only highlighted the scale of the challenge.

New standards are being developed to increase energy efficiency in new buildings, while the UK government is being asked to raise energy efficiency targets for existing residential and commercial buildings through a net-zero review. Achieving these goals will require a more rapid and coordinated retrofitting effort.

The UK Green Building Council (UKGBC) this week announced a new task group of more than 30 experts with a mandate to accelerate action on the renovation of commercial buildings, including offices. This group plans the carbon and cost benefits of various retrofit measures. Members also assess common industry challenges and present solutions. The task group plans to produce its first publication this summer.

Task group members include corporate sustainability managers, mechanical engineers, consultants, investors and developer strategists. All parts of the building value he chain are covered: construction, building materials, architecture, consulting and finance.

Improving the energy efficiency of commercial buildings has the potential to deliver significant carbon reductions across the built environment, and with demand for sustainable office space soaring in the UK, this could go to waste. We can’t afford to, says Yetunde, UKGBC’s climate change chief. Abdul.

Cooperation across this sector is key to accelerating the pace of action towards our common climate goals. That is why UKGBC has assembled a team representing a wide range of built environments to assist in this timely and important work.

Business Leadership: Launching Ad Net Zero in the US

Back in November 2020, the Advertising Association trade group partnered with IBSA and the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising (IPA) in a joint initiative to help the UK advertising industry reach net zero within 10 years. was launched.

The initiative, Ad Net Zero, has been successful and provides guidance to the UK’s largest advertising agencies and associations, as well as companies promoting their products and large technology companies with advertising such as Google and Meta. increase.

This week, the Ad Net Zero team is celebrating the launch of the initiative in the US. They have already garnered the support of more than 50 US-based organizations for the initiative. One of the first tasks is to develop a US market specific version of the Ad Net Zero online training course.

AdNet Zero USA Director John Osborne said: The advertising industry has proven time and time again the power of collective creative thinking and innovation essential to reducing the carbon footprint of the entire advertising ecosystem.

