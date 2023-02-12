



Sweet Transit Forging Forward Early Access Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation and strategy game.

Sweet Transit Forging Forward Early Access PC Game 2023 Overview

Sweet Transit is a unique city builder where rail is the feature and trains are the only means of expansion and transportation. Create complex production lines and grow humble villages into thriving metropolitan cities while navigating through key eras such as the introduction of steam power and the invention of the combustion engine. Become an industry leader and keep your citizens happy through the interconnected world of railways.

Expanded city builder led by train

From a single warehouse, build a thriving, interconnected world of villages and cities as you expand your rail network and develop your community.

Highly customizable rail network

Connect your settlements to ensure painless transit for workers and civilians using complex platforms, stations and roads complete with signals to expand and connect your network.

Develop your industry – from steam to diesel

Plan your settlements to fit both the landscape and the needs of your citizens. Establishing basic and advanced production lines to ensure the most economical movement of resources. Take advantage of the powerful railways to automate production and meet the growing needs of your settlements.

Be a person of the people

Your citizens have needs and get tired during their work. It is important to keep them happy and fulfilled by ensuring they have accommodation, water, food, and more while you expand your city. Dissatisfied or tired workers are less productive and will damage your production lines.

First day mod support

Sweet Transit features full modding support from day one, allowing you to create custom content for the game as you wish. Steam Workshop support is fully integrated with the title allowing easy access to the modding community.

Technical specifications for this release Game version: Initial release Interface language: English Audio language: English Download/Repacker collection: Early access Game file name: Sweet_Transit_Forging_Forward_Early_Access.zip Game download size: 2.3 GBMD5SUM: da50d09b5b9a1ae3166c016f

Sweet Transit Forward Access system requirements

Before you start Sweet Transit Forging Forward Early Access free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires 64-bit processor and OS: Windows 10 64 Bit Processor: Intel Core i3-540, 3.07 GHz or AMD FX-4350, 4.2 GHz Memory: 6 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GT, 512 MB or AMD Radeon HD 6670, 1 GB DirectX: v11 Storage: 3 GB available space Additional Notes: Low 720p @ 60fps + Recommended: Requires 64-bit processor OS: Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5 -3470, 3.2GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 1200, 3.1GHz Memory: 8GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660, 2GB or AMD Radeon HD 7850, 2GB DirectX: v11 Storage: 3GB Space Available Additional Notes: 1080p HD @ 60 FPS+

Sweet Transit Forging Forward Early Access Free Download

Click on the below button to start Sweet Transit Forward Early Access. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the complete setup link of the game directly.

