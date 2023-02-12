How to convert PowerPoint to Google Slides [Step-by-Step]





PowerPoint and Google Slides are two of the most popular presentation software programs on the market. While PowerPoint is widely used because it’s available on most Windows desktops, laptops, and other products, Google Slides is popular because it’s cloud-based and can be shared via Google Drive, making it more convenient. It is optional.

Another advantage of using Google Slides is that multiple people with access to the file can modify, edit, and save the presentation. This makes it a great collaboration tool between teams. PowerPoint, on the other hand, has some tools and features that Google Slides doesn’t. One is PowerPoint Designer. This is a unique feature that uses our suggestion engine to generate automatic design suggestions for each slide.

But wouldn’t it be great if you could take advantage of the great features of both presentation software? To do this, you need to know how to convert PowerPoint to Google Slides. Read on to find out how.

How to Convert PowerPoint to Google Slides: 3 Ways

Before converting PowerPoint to Google Slides, you should make sure you have a good internet connection first. After all, Google Slides is an online platform that can only be accessed via the Internet.

It’s easy to convert presentation files between these two formats, but be aware that some elements or presentation content may not convert correctly. So make sure your presentation is finished before uploading it to avoid editing it later.

Option 1: Upload your PPT presentation and convert it to Google Slides

Manually converting PowerPoint to Google Slides may take more time and effort.

However, if you plan to save and share your PowerPoint presentation without editing it later, no conversion is necessary. If you fall into this category, you can skip the PowerPoint to PDF conversion and go directly to the next step.

Method is as follows.

Step 1: Save PowerPoint as PDF First, open the PowerPoint file on your device. Then go to the File menu and select Export. Select Create PDF/XPS Document. next,[Create PDF/XPS], and follow the prompts to save the file to your computer. Step 2: Upload PDF File to Google Drive Log in to your Google Drive account. Then click the “New” button. Select File Upload. Then select the PDF file you just saved and upload it to Google Drive. Step 3: Open the PDF in Google Slides Right-click on the PDF file and select[アプリケーションで開く]Choose. next,[Google スライド]Choose.Option 2: Import your PowerPoint presentation into an existing Google Slides presentation

Another way to convert your PowerPoint presentation to Google Slides and import the slides directly into the Google Slides editor. This editing program allows users to change the slide layout and content of presentations. This is useful for consolidating or merging different slides from different presentations.

To do this, follow the steps below.

Step 1: Create a New Presentation First, sign in to your Google account and head over to Google Drive. next,[新規]Click to open Google Slides. Next, create an empty (new) presentation. If you prefer to open an existing presentation, you can also import it into Google Slides.Step 2: Import Your Slides[ファイル]then click[スライドのインポート]Click. Import slides directly from your device or import presentation files from Google Drive. Then select the PowerPoint file to import. Choose to keep the original formatting of the PowerPoint presentation. You can also apply an existing Google Slides presentation theme.Step 3: Import your PowerPoint presentation[スライドのインポート]Click to add the presentation or slide to an existing Google Slides file. Then use the built-in Google Slides tools to add or edit text, images, and other elements.

The process is similar to inserting a Google Sheet into Google Slides. To expand your knowledge of Google Slides, click here to learn more.

Option 3: Online PowerPoint to Google Slides Converter Tool

A final way to convert PowerPoint presentations is to use an online conversion tool such as SmallPDF, CloudConvert or Zamzar. When deciding which tool is most suitable, we recommend choosing the one that fits your needs and is easy to use.

Follow these steps to use the online conversion tool.

Step 1: Upload Your PowerPoint Presentation First, upload your PowerPoint presentation to your preferred conversion tool website. Then drag and drop files or select them from your computer.Step 2: Convert to Google Slides[今すぐ変換]Click the button to convert your PowerPoint presentation to Google Slides formats like PPTX, ODP, PPT, etc. Wait until the program completes the conversion. It may take seconds or minutes depending on the size of the file.Step 3: Download the Converted File[ダウンロード]Click the button to download the file to your device. Some conversion tools may save files directly to your Google Drive account. Pros and Cons of Converting PowerPoint to Google Slides

Converting PowerPoint presentations to Google Slides has both advantages and disadvantages. Therefore, before converting your PowerPoint presentation, please note the following:

Strong Points

Google Slides is free to use The platform is cloud-based, no software installation required Check your timeline to see previous changes Easily share for seamless collaboration Mac or Accessible from both PCs

Cons

Google Slides is limited to basic animations and transitions Templates are not as robust as PowerPoint’s templates Fewer export options Some companies and organizations do not accept the format Additions to convert PowerPoint to Google Slides Tips for

Now that you’ve learned more about PowerPoint and Google Slides, here are some final tips to make your life easier while avoiding common pitfalls when converting PowerPoint to Google Slides.

Check the compatibility of fonts, images, and multimedia elements in your PowerPoint presentation before converting. Be aware of compatibility issues between PowerPoint and Google Slides as some features may not translate correctly. Preserve the original formatting of the PowerPoint presentation when converting. If the automatic conversion doesn’t work, copy and paste the content into a new Google Slides presentation and convert the presentation manually. After conversion, update charts and tables to match the Google Slides format. If you need to convert multiple PowerPoint presentations, use the Google Slides API to automate the process. Frequently Asked Questions How do I convert PowerPoint to Google Slides without losing formatting?

To convert PowerPoint to Google Slides without losing formatting, check compatibility to make sure your fonts, images, and multimedia elements work on both platforms.

Then try to convert the presentation manually by copying and pasting the content into a new Google Slides presentation. Make necessary adjustments to charts and tables and test the converted presentation to make sure everything looks and functions as expected.

How do I open a large PowerPoint in Google Slides?

To open large PowerPoint presentations in Google Slides, compress PowerPoint files by reducing the size of image, audio, and video files. Then convert PowerPoint to Google Slides format.

[ファイル]>[名前を付けて保存]using the option[Google スライド]Choose. Upload the converted file to Google Drive and open it in Google Slides.summary

Converting a PowerPoint presentation to Google Slides is a straightforward process. With our step-by-step guide, you can easily convert your presentation to a format compatible with Google Slides and take full advantage of its features. Whether you want to share your presentation with others or access it from any internet-connected device, the conversion process to Google Slides will make your life easier. You can also make your presentations accessible, easy to edit, and ready to present.

If you want to master both platforms, these online courses on PowerPoint and GSuite are a good place to start.

