Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Cancer Screening and Interest in Google Queries for Cancer: A Retrospective Study

Affiliation Kosyan District 1 Hospital, Department of Rheumatology, 64-000 Kosyan, Poland. 2 Department of Treatment of Obesity and Metabolic Disorders, and Department of Clinical Nutrition, Medical University of Poznaz, 60-569 Pozna, Poland. 3 Thoracic Surgery, Poznan Medical University, Szamarzewskiego St. 62, 60-569 Pozna, Poland. 4 Hypertension, Vascular and Internal Medicine, Poznan Medical University, 61-848 Poznań, Poland. 5 Department of Computer Science and Statistics, Poznan University of Medical Sciences, Rokietnicka St. 7, 60-806 Pozna, Poland.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted cancer screening programs and care for patients with malignancies. We aimed to analyze the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Google users’ interest in cancer and its screening. Collected data from Google Trends (GT) from January 1, 2015 to December 31, 2021 on 9 topics representing cancer screening and his HPV vaccine and 33 topics representing malignancies worldwide Did. We conducted a longitudinal analysis comparing the pre-pandemic (2015-2019) and pandemic (2020-2021) periods. To assess interest in the analytical topic if the pandemic had not occurred, we performed predictive analytics on the pre-pandemic timeline. Actual interest in most of the topics analyzed was significantly lower than predicted trends. Interest in 6 of 9 topics representing cancer screening and 3 of 33 topics representing cancer. was higher during the pandemic than in the pre-pandemic period. Google users’ interest in cancer screening increased in 2020-2021 compared to 2015-2019, but the growth was less dynamic than expected. Interest in many cancers during the pandemic was significantly lower than in the pre-pandemic period, especially during March and April 2020. Low interest in cancer and its screening can delay diagnosis and worsen long-term outcomes.

Keywords: COVID-19; SARS-CoV-2; cancer; global concern; Google Trends;

