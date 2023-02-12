Google miscalculates retirement packages.Ex-Googler says it felt like ‘his second kick in the stomach’





Google miscalculated the number of shares that laid-off employees were said to receive as part of their severance package.

“We apologize for the inaccurate calculations in our initial notification email. The retirement package we described on our support site, detailed documentation, and publication was correct, but the email we sent was incorrectly reflected. I read the email confirming the error.

Business Insider confirmed an inventory correction email received three weeks after the layoffs were announced.

On January 20th, Google announced its decision to cut about 6% of its workforce. This equates to his 12,000 jobs. The company has announced that it will provide him with a two-week retirement package for each of his years at Google, in addition to his 16-week salary at Google, and accelerate the vesting of the GSU by at least 16 weeks. .

The company reportedly counted its inventory twice, which resulted in its inventory being miscalculated.

One employee said he felt “a second kick in the stomach” when he learned he was getting about 40% less inventory than he had previously expected.

“Indeed, I did my own rough calculations. I thought to myself: Eh, that number [of stocks] It seems quite expensive. But then I thought, maybe this is what they’re saying.”Hey, we did something terrible to you last minute, so we’re taking care of you.”

Workers further added that the revision announcement was stressful for the whole family.

In a Jan. 20 letter to employees, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said it would provide six months of medical care, employment services and immigration assistance to those affected. “Outside the U.S., please support your employees fully in line with local practices,” he said.

For U.S. employees, Pichai said Google will pay employees for the entire notice period (minimum of 60 days). “We also offer a two-week retirement package for each of his years at Google, in addition to his 16-week salary, which will accelerate his GSU vesting for at least 16 weeks,” he said. announced.

In addition to this, Pichai said Google will pay six months of health care, job placement services and immigration support for those affected, in addition to the 2022 bonus and the rest of the vacation period.

Also Read: Google Bard AI Fact-Checking: The Story Behind the $100 Billion Mistake

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/technology/news/story/google-miscalculates-severance-packages-ex-googler-says-felt-like-second-kick-in-the-stomach-369927-2023-02-12 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos