Google employees criticize CEO for ‘failed’ bard launch





Google employees on the internal forum Memegen blasted the company and its CEO Sundar Pichai for its widely criticized response to the launch of ChatGPT competitor Bard, CNBC reports (Opens in a new window).

According to CNBC, which viewed the internal message, staff described the bard’s announcement as “hurried,” “failed,” and “un-Google.”

The accusations came after Google rushed to announce ChatGPT competitor Bard the same week Microsoft showed how its Bing search engine would integrate ChatGPT technology.

One meme containing a picture of Pichai read: Let’s go back to the long-term outlook. ”

Another article mentions the lowest category in Google’s employee performance system and reads: They are ludicrously short-sighted, and uncharacteristically Google, they seek to ‘narrow their focus’. “

As CNBC points out, “Googley” refers to being ambitious and hardworking, a trait that the company encourages and pushes into staff.

Meanwhile, another meme of a bird doing face palms reportedly reads:

In widely reported and embarrassing news for Google this week, the Bard demo was shown to be misinforming about new discoveries made by James Webb Space.

After Bard’s announcement, the stock price of Google’s parent company Alphabet fell more than 9%(Opens in a new window). This was because investors worried that ChatGPT would threaten Google’s core search business.

Microsoft and Google are currently in a race to dominate the AI ​​chatbot market.

To beat Google in the AI ​​chatbot race, Microsoft is joining forces to demonstrate how OpenAI’s integration of linguistic AI technology into its Prometheus model works in core Microsoft 365 apps like Docs, PowerPoint, and Outlook. It is reported to be in preparation “provisionally”. Announced next month.

