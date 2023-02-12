Why Oklahoma is Fertile Land for Entrepreneurs and Innovators





Nathaniel Harding | Guest Columnist

In the past, the idea of ​​quitting your day job and starting a new tech company was terrifying and fraught with danger. If you fail, you have to start over. But with the right support, failure is just a step in the right direction.

The past two years have witnessed an unparalleled explosion of innovation, from the first mRNA vaccines hitting the market in late 2020 to the growing expectation that the metaverse to AI will become a new part of our reality. was given. This influx of innovation will only occur if founders are given the freedom to fail, but also provide support to try again, allowing the best ideas to rise to the top.

Oklahoma is fertile ground for this kind of entrepreneurship, innovation and acceleration. Over the past decade, Oklahoma has helped grow entrepreneurs with new laws that provide more public funding for startups, a new tax credit for investing in Oklahoma venture capital funds, and a tax credit for software and cybersecurity engineers. It has established significant support for the home and technology ecosystem. Additionally, through the Oklahoma Accelerator Program, the state invested her $15 million in accelerator programs in her OKC, Tulsa, and Oklahoma regions, with each region paid her $5 million .

Through a match-like public-private partnership provided by Cortado Ventures and Boyd Street Ventures, Oklahoma City Accelerator winner gener8tor transforms technology and arts startups in emerging markets like Oklahoma City. Last year, a hub of innovative entrepreneurship kicked off at his The Verge OKC in Oklahoma City, led by Christine Garcia. Scheduled to officially open on February 23, this state-accredited incubator will help Oklahoma entrepreneurs find resources, support, and funding to launch a business with his partners in the Central Oklahoma ecosystem. It will be a centralized hub.

The mid-continent market is at an inflection point and this investment and support could not have been better timed due to the overall shift in the workforce. More than ever, simply having a job is not enough. The pandemic has given many people permission to pursue their passions and take risks. This is why we have seen an era of unparalleled technological disruption. But with the recession looming, we must stay focused.

2023 will see many changes in venture capital and entrepreneurship. This is subject to interest rates, the cost of capital and the overall coolness of business development. Companies looking to innovate are increasingly looking to acquire technology companies to stay competitive. R&D spending will decrease, and capital will be invested in innovative companies. But, as we’ve seen in past cycles, recessions are when companies with great fundamentals and products that deliver customer value can really take off and shine.

Business leaders and investors in Oklahoma must keep the needle moving on this wave of entrepreneurship by supporting the startup ecosystem and the innovators who solve today’s real-world problems.

Nathaniel Harding is a managing partner at Cortado Ventures in Oklahoma City.

