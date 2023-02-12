Meet the surprising founder of tech startup Paerpay





For Canton, a self-described unlikely founder, the magazine’s acknowledgment of his startup’s impact on the restaurant industry was a justified moment after years of uncertainty.

An image of Derek Canton ringing the Nasdaq bell was shown on a screen in Times Square.Derek Canton

The stories of twenty-somethings innovating in technology in the Boston area are well-known. However, many entrepreneurs enter the field with certain advantages and safety nets.

not in canton.

I wasn’t Ivy League, I wasn’t born with a silver spoon, I wasn’t born with an entrepreneurial spirit, he said.

It wasn’t until he attended college at Worcester State University and won an entrepreneurial competition as a sophomore that Canton said he fell in love with the business.

Jay Mahoney, a former professor of business and economics at Worcester State University, was Canton’s adviser and encouraged him to enter the competition. Mahoney calls herself Canton’s second mother, and she acts like that too. Under her guidance, Canton went from being a mediocre student to top of his class.

We talked a lot about what it means to be an entrepreneur, and I think it gave him a light that this is what I really want to do for the rest of my life.

After Canton graduated in 2015, his parents called for a cautious approach. Canton’s mother is a night nurse from French Guiana and his father is a project manager from St. Croix, US Virgin Islands. They worked hard to provide a financially stable life for Canton and his two brothers.

My parents, you had to work. You can be an entrepreneur, but you can’t be a starving entrepreneur, said Canton.

Canton family photo. Left to right: Danny II, Derek, Danny Sr., Audrey, Dexter.Derek Canton

Canton got a job at Dell, consulted on the side, and lived with his parents to maximize his income. Two and a half years later, he had saved enough money to launch his own venture. he just needed the right idea.

Canton got his brainstorming started while attending the 2017 Financial Tech Hackathon on Payments Innovation.

Many restaurants already had contactless payment options available, but he recognized a gap that could be filled.

It’s easy for us as consumers to pay, but it’s really hard for merchants to accept that kind of payment without completely overhauling their payment architecture, he said.

The idea for Paerpay was born. It’s a software add-on to the restaurant’s in-house payment system that allows users to scan her QR code, pay for food, and split the check as many times as they like using any form. No need to wait for a server or deal with specific restaurant payment rules.

Paerpays’ target clients are medium-sized restaurant chains like Steak n Shake, large enough to integrate the software, but small enough that POS system upgrades by big players like Clover and Toast will keep prices down. Scale.

Massachusetts Restaurant Association president Stephen Clark says upgrading a POS system is expensive. Clark added that customers can get frustrated while waiting for their checks, so the natural evolution is to pay at the table and expedite the process.

A few months after the hackathon, Canton quit his job and put $20,000 of his savings into launching Paerpay. For his next two years, Canton struggled to find investors, but he lived off the rest of his savings.

i really didn’t know how [raise additional capital]said Canton. Relying on friends and family was not an option. Canton got his first $15,000 outside investment when he made a pitch to Boston-based Launchpad Venture Group.

Chris Mantz (left), Paerpay’s Vice President of Sales, Derek Canton (middle), and Paerpay’s Chief Revenue Officer, Rolf Gehrung, at a restaurant technology conference in Texas.Derek Canton

By March 2020, when the Paerpay app was due to launch at the New England Food Show, he had raised $300,000. But when COVID-19 hit and the restaurant closed, Canton knew he had to change course to keep the company alive.

He has expanded his service to takeout and drive-thru orders. Paerpay has also gone appless, especially for Tier 2 or Tier 3 brands, as it has found that most consumers dislike downloading apps. When the user scans her QR code with their mobile phone, the bill appears in their web browser.

On the phone, restaurateurs using Paerpay enter the customer’s phone number into the system. Customers then receive a text with a link to Paerpay’s website, where they can check out before picking up their food.

For Canton, Paerpay is ultimately about efficiency. You can pay how you want, where you want, and move customers in and out faster in a way that doesn’t really change your payment architecture, he said.

The startup has 10 full-time employees and raised $3 million in March for a total of $4.3 million.

Black founders will raise just 1% of all venture capital funding in 2022, according to CrunchBase. Canton said he is purposely looking for investors who want to support Black-owned startups, including MassMutual Catalyst Fund and Elevate Capital. And he has mentored other young black entrepreneurs.

Dieumerci Christel, founder of educational app Enlightapp, is one of his mentees. Kristel and Canton are connected through a Future Founders Fellowship.

Growing up trying to find role models is so exciting, Kristel, 24, said. [Black entrepreneurs]because many of us are very hidden in these spaces.

Paerpay still has a long way to go, but Canton dreams of a future where people like him are commonplace in the startup community, especially in Massachusetts.

Not for me to get rich, he said. I want to create intergenerational wealth and lasting change.

Derek Canton, founder of Paerpay, a software company that uses QR code technology to expedite restaurant payments, shot a portrait in East Boston.Jessica Rinaldi/Glovestaff

Julian EJ Sorapuru is a Development Fellow at Globe and can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @JulianSorapuru

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bostonglobe.com/2023/02/12/business/meet-unlikely-founder-tech-startup-paerpay/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos