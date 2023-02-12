Ogeechee Technical College Names Chris Page Instructor of the Year





Chris Page, Critical Care Technology Program Director, was named the recipient of the Ogeechee Technical College 2023 Rick Perkins Award for Excellence in Technical Instruction at the annual Spring Faculty Meeting and Awards Ceremony held in the Jack Hill Building on January 24. I was.

The Rick Perkins Award is an annual statewide competition that honors Georgia’s best instructor technical college system. Launched in 1991, this honor recognizes technical his college instructors who have made significant contributions to technical education through service, innovation and leadership in their fields.

Ten years ago, Paige said, she never thought she’d be able to experience a moment like this. Here he Ogeechee Tech has an incredible faculty group. I am honored that as a Rick Perkins Award winner he joins the long list of great instructors who represent OTC.

Page’s dedication to creative leadership was a common theme expressed by his nominees, one of whom wrote: Practice on a mannequin. In these times when health care professionals are so hard to find, he has grown his program and given his students excellent results in the field.

Hosted by OTC President Lori Durden, the Faculty Conference and Awards Ceremony is an opportunity for the university’s faculty and staff to come together and celebrate the victories and achievements of the past year. Among them, the Rick Perkins Excellent Technical Teaching Award will be awarded.

Chris’ success in the classroom stems from his ability to translate his real-world experience as an EMT and firefighter into realistic and engaging healthcare scenarios in the classroom, Durden said. Our EMTs and paramedics are not only well-trained but ready to provide the very best care to members of our community when they need it most.

Paige holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Georgia Southern University and a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Valdosta State University. He holds his 16 professional certifications and has served as a Firefighter at the Statesboro Fire Department, Emmanuel County EMS He has served as an EMT-Paramedic and currently holds the same position at the Block County EMS and Block County Fire Department. I am serving

Following her OTC nominations, Page will be interviewed at the Regional Convention in Tifton on February 21st. Paige will contest her state title in Atlanta the week of April 24-26 if she is named one of three finalists in the region.

Other faculty members honored at the awards ceremony are:

Christy Sanders Leadership Award

Amanda White Support Staff of the Year Award

Justin Goodman Diamond Award

Jennifer Oglesby Adjunct Instructor of the Year Award

