Is Google Already Losing the ChatGPT War? (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Artificial intelligence (AI) technology continues to amaze us, and the pace of development only accelerates. Companies are trying to combine their wits to compete and be the first to enter the market. Search advertising is a huge market generating hundreds of billions of dollars every year.

Can Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) (“Google”) maintain control of the industry?

Dear, here you have to run as fast as possible to stay in place.

— Lewis Carroll, Alice in Wonderland.

what happened?

ChatGPT’s hype explosion is staggering. The chatbot was released on his November 30th, 2022 and quickly became the talk of the tech and investment community. Many consider it revolutionary. Some have accused it of possible malicious use.

Microsoft Corporation’s (MSFT) $10 billion investment is a highly credible and direct attack on Google’s parent company, Alphabet. Microsoft is pushing Bing a lot, highlighting Bing’s AI capabilities.

This is an easy choice for Microsoft as they have nothing to lose. Bing doesn’t make a difference for the company, but Alphabet’s foundation is Google search.

Many have already declared Microsoft the king of AI, but this is like playing basketball and declaring the winner after the opening hint.

Google has been using and developing AI for years. This may just be the motivation they need.

What is a chatbot?

Chatbots are artificial intelligence powered applications that interact with us. If you’ve ever used a “chat” feature on a website, you’re familiar with the repetition. These are mostly low-level declarative bots that handle limited queries. Want to apply for a credit card limit increase? The bot will help you. They save on corporate customer service costs and are much more convenient for most consumers (no one likes waiting).

More sophisticated bots include Amazon’s (AMZN)’s Alexa and Apple’s (AAPL)’s Siri, which learns trends and provides more nuance.

It’s not exactly new technology. However, ChatGPT is generative. Users can ask you to write songs, write texts and emails, plan trips, write articles like this (don’t worry, they’ll give up control or Even if I have a bot write a paragraph, I ride into the sunset).

There’s a lot more to come, but since this article is about investing, let’s go there.

How much does Alphabet rely on Google Search?

In short, Google Search is what the Alphabet is all about.

Data Source: Alphabet. Chart by author.

Google Search and the Google Network account for 69% of the company’s revenue, with Google Cloud still losing money and thus an even larger portion of operating profit.

Over the years, Google Search has grown without serious competition, making it a must-have for advertisers. Consumers searching for products on Google are ready to buy, as opposed to TV and web advertising that may reach large numbers of people outside the market.

This gives Google tremendous pricing power. As you can see below, search revenue has nearly doubled since 2018.

Data Source: Alphabet. Chart by author.

This is why Google must fight back.

Will ChatGPT actually benefit Google?

Google has been developing new AI capabilities for search for years, but has yet to find the motivation to bring them to market. This might just be the kick in the pants Google needs.

For example, Google has developed a “multi-search” feature that works in conjunction with Google Lens. For example, users can take a picture of the car part they need and search for “where to buy near me” to find the name of the dealer and the part.

A few days ago Google demoed a chatbot called Bard. The market suffered from Bird’s inaccurate answers about telescopes and pictures of extrasolar planets during the demo.

Like ChatGPT and other search engines, it depends on the underlying data. Frankly, I am shocked (shocked!) to find out that there is misinformation on the internet. In a 7% drop, I took this opportunity to add some stocks.

Other initiatives include YouTube Shorts (the company’s answer to TikTok), YouTube TV, and soon the hugely successful NFL Sunday Ticket.

Please remember that ChatGPT is not a finished product. Dependent data is from 2021 and is not updated in real time. This may not seem important, but think about it. Are investment articles based on 2021 data relevant?

Likewise, the Microsoft Bing experiment does just that. The company has been trying to lure users to its platform for years, but has yet to demonstrate the ability to do so.Bing could see a small uptick from curious users. is high and people will soon return to Google Search.

Just as tough economic times are pushing Alphabet’s management to streamline operations, Microsoft may have turned bearish.

Note to AI investors.

I’ve witnessed many “revolutionary” trends in my life that have disrupted and brought a lot of cash to unsuspecting investors. Remember the 3D printing frenzy that pushed the stock prices of companies like Stratasys (SSYS) and 3D Systems (DDD) to astronomical levels? Recent examples include pandemic beloved Peloton (PTON) and Carvana (CVNA). A lot of money was lost as you can see below.

Data from YCharts

If investors are piling into cash-burning companies like C3.ai (AI) – beware buyers (let buyers beware).

Is Google stock a good investment?

Rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated.

-Quote widely attributed to Mark Twain.

I value Google stock very highly, but intend to change my position based on new information. This new technology is compelling, but not ready for prime time.

In the meantime, Google has several initiatives going on that now motivate them to market.

Google stock has been punished by emotional sentiment, and this could help shareholders in the long run as well. As you can see below, Alphabet has generated significant amounts of free cash flow even in difficult economic times.

Data from YCharts

Alphabet Inc. is taking full advantage of its falling stock price and abundant free cash flow by repurchasing its stock at a breakneck pace.

Alphabet has repurchased $59 billion worth of its stock in 2022 alone. This represents almost 5% of the current market capitalization (up to $50 billion in 2021). This pace is likely to accelerate in 2023, as the board recently approved an additional $70 billion for him.

Google is still the king of search, YouTube is impressive, and Google Cloud’s growth is impressive. Management finally got a memo to control costs and now Alphabet Inc. is very ambitious to implement its innovative initiative.

