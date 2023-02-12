Online Communities Battle Big Tech Chokepoint Capitalism





Geek. sharp. radical. In his Giblin book Chokepoint His Capitalism, Corey Ducktrow and Rebecca He, published in September, Financials in his Times, described it as follows: that theme? “Creators are not getting paid.”

“This is because powerful companies have figured out how to create a ‘chokepoint. This allows more of the value created by creative work to be taken away before it reaches the creative workers.

Professor Giblin of Melbourne Law School, who studies the intersection of law and culture, told me about the book last week. Giblin is also Director of the Australian Institute of Intellectual Property. “People around the world are picking up the term ‘chokepoint capitalism’ to describe what is going on in their industry and to explain it to others,” he said.

“We focused on the creative labor market, but argued that the same phenomenon is hurting a wide variety of other people. That’s exactly what our readers have been telling us. Especially me. What sticks in my mind is a note from someone saying that our theory accurately describes the woes of his own industry: the international market for houseplants.Wild!”

Our problem, the book argues, begins with an unusually high consolidation of power.

In a recent interview, Giblin said in a recent interview, the chokepoint that crushes the competition occurs when companies are squatting around their necks, converging an hourglass-like marketplace with consumers on one end and suppliers on the other. I will,” he warned. This forces everyone to go through them so that they can broker access and extract more than their fair share. “

Facebook falls into this category. So does Amazon. Both have large user bases and large supplier bases (Facebook for advertising, Amazon for pretty much everything else). And increasingly they are squeezing both ends for their own good.

Craigslist founder Craig Newmark credits Doctorow and Giblin for demonstrating: Giblin and Doctorow impressively demonstrate how much it is lost across the creative industry, and how this pattern threatens all other workers. “

Or, as The Atlantic puts it, the two authors said, “Taking on big tech and big content can seem like a lonely and demoralizing endeavor, but it’s actually a community opportunity.” I make a persuasive argument.”

And looking to the future, Doctorow sees a real opportunity to make a real impact — if not to inspire a real movement. Anything that can’t be done will eventually stop,'” Doctorow told me in an email last week. And when those crises strike, the “lying ideas” on the fringes can quickly move to the center. “

“So the next time there is a discussion about a link tax or a mandatory copyright filter, we plan to insert these widely socialized and well-crafted plans into the discourse as more productive propositions.” , they are propositions that recognize viewers and creators as a class, allied with a common class of adversaries in both big tech and big content,” Doctorow wrote.

people are listening

When I asked Giblin about their own collaboration, it sounded like a natural fit — and the timing was right. But now it feels different.People are listening, angry, organizing and demanding action like never before.”

Doctorow explained that companies will start by distributing surpluses to users. For example, Amazon’s early free shipping and loss on books. But they concentrate their surplus on corporate customers. Enterprise customers ultimately depend on the platform as well.

In November, The Washington Post said that when Amazon displays search results, more than 50% of the first five screens are products Amazon has either pitched itself or paid for higher visibility. Calculated. “Amazon has his $31 billion ‘advertising’ market. It’s not an advertisement. Going to the top of the search results is payola — putting something at the top of the page when you search for something you didn’t search for!” Doctorow wrote.

And what is the final result? “Once we are locked in and our business customers are locked in, they start taking that surplus and giving it to shareholders!”

So while some might argue that strict copyright empowers creators, Doctorow points out that a more concentrated market would benefit elsewhere. “Once a chokepoint arises, meaning you have to deal with a handful of companies, giving creators extra copyright is like giving extra lunch money to a kid being bullied. “

As Doctorow sees it, we need a “structural intervention”…

only one distributor

Doctorow gave a concrete example of how concentration is really bad today compared to the past. In the 1970s, there were 300 mass-market paperback distributors nationwide serving privately owned grocery stores and pharmacies, but today he has only one. (“If you read the book, Ingram Content Group is probably behind it,” boasts on his website for the company.) Publishing has also been integrated into the Big Five.

“I can also remember a wonderful time when the Internet wasn’t five giant websites filled with four other screenshots and text,” writes Doctorow.

When asked what is behind this trend, Doctorow believes it can be traced back to a common phenomenon. For example, “Almost every successful product Google has ever sold has been purchased from other companies. It has created an industry that is as concentrated as ever.”

Giblin even claims that the practice is effectively institutionalized. “The orthodoxy taught in business schools today is that competition is for losers. It’s about making businesses, and not about making things or providing services that people need or that make the world a better place, but about the people who make them and the people who need them. You should aim to position yourself around or in between, not necessarily providing meaningful value, but drawing value from other people’s work.”

Giblin says this doesn’t lead to a technological utopia. “We keep being told that all the money these monopolies make will lead to further innovation, but that’s completely unsupported by evidence and actually inversely correlated. We’ll try to fix this.” So if you’re going to fix all the biggest problems we face today, an unregulated market is not the way to do it.”

What we have instead, Doctorow argues, is a world of power that perpetuates itself. In the past, disruptive technologies such as CDs and MP3s “had great consolidations in art at various times, but those consolidations were regularly subverted.”

“That’s not true anymore. One of the stories told in this book is how the big three [music] The label, which owns 70% of all recordings, demanded that Spotify give them a significant amount of equity as a condition of allowing them to own the catalog. And they decided how Spotify works. “

right to leave

Giblin actually has a healthy dose of skepticism about the rough regulatory system and the government’s ability to keep up with a rapidly changing industry. “I think we need to be very careful about unintended consequences of regulation,” he warns Giblin.

So what works? , interventions that really make a difference and can begin to widen these chokepoints.” To do so, we must work together…”)

Doctorow also has one simple technical element that improves the handling of creators. It’s interoperability. “If you can leave the platform, the platform has to get your business.”

“If Apple was justified when they reverse-engineered Microsoft Office to create iWork, Pages, Numbers, and Keynote, so is it justified for me to reverse-engineer iOS and create our own app store. That’s it.”

Giblin points out another advantage of interoperability and “right to terminate”. Being able to make your customer’s purchases available on another platform makes it easier to create competing platforms and potentially offer greater rewards to creators.

“This is precisely the kind of intervention that fosters the countervailing forces of workers and suppliers, which we say is essential for expanding these chokepoints.”

