



The final beam of Academic Building 1 at the Innovation Campus in Alexandria’s Potomac Yard was raised to its highest point on Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to VTx.

Construction workers, university leaders, faculty, alumni, and numerous individuals involved in the project signed the beams on the 11th floor before they were installed.

Lance Collins, vice president of Innovation Campus, commented on the campus’s future auditorium project.

Collins said it is building a tech community that is perfectly positioned to connect talented students with Northern Virginia’s growing tech ecosystem. Every detail counts in this process and we thank everyone who has been involved in the planning, design and construction of our campus thus far.

According to The Washington Post, the building is shaped like a jewel for solar power.

The Innovation Campus also incorporates Virginia Tech’s signature Hokey Stone into the building, as reported by Virginian-Pilot. Virginia Tech architect Liza Morris said in her statement to Virginia Pilot that the material was used in a more tailored aesthetic that complements this urban setting.

Construction on the 3-acre campus will begin in September 2021 and is expected to open in the fall of 2024.

The campus includes three buildings for approximately 750 students and 50 faculty members. There are currently 300 graduate students attending classes in Falls Church, Virginia.

Academic Building 1 is 300,000 square feet and, together with the other two buildings the university plans to build, will bring the total campus to 600,000 square feet.

The new campus is the result of Commonwealth’s technology talent investment program. His billion dollar project aims to increase the number of computer science graduates in Virginia schools by 25,000 over the next 20 years.

Research at the Innovation Campus will focus on quantum information science, intelligent interfaces, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

The campus includes a two-story drone test cage, maker space, and cyber lab. This year he is a few blocks from the Potomac Yard VT Metrorail station, which is scheduled to open in May.

The campus was also a factor in Amazon’s decision to establish its headquarters in Arlington.

Additionally, as the campus’s biggest supporter, Boeing will sponsor the Boeing Center for Veterans Transition and Military Families on site. Like Amazon, Boeing recently moved its headquarters to Northern Virginia.

Virginia Tech and its general contractor, Whiting Turner, have been criticized for paying construction workers.

Virginia law requires state officials to pay general wages for most public works projects, but Virginia Tech is one of four other institutions exempt from the law.

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands commented on the importance of the ceremony and hinted at Virginia Tech’s expanding role in the Northern Virginia and Washington, DC areas.

According to Sands, the Innovation Campus will be an important source of technical talent for the Washington, D.C. area and critical to Virginia Tech’s growing presence in the region.

Sands also discussed physical and logistical investments on campus.

This is an important moment for Virginia Tech, Sands said, and represents significant progress in both building an innovation campus and academic planning.

