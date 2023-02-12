Enterprise Networking Accelerates in 2023: Ciena and Tech Data Bring New Capabilities to the Channel





Credit: 143176527 dreamtime.com

Networks will be a key opportunity for channels in 2023, as the need for continuous transformation to address challenging market conditions is a top concern for enterprise CIOs. To promote compelling networking solutions, Tech Data has signed an agreement to become Ciena’s primary distribution partner for him in the region.

Ciena is one of the world’s largest networking systems, services and software companies. Locally, we work with many of ANZ’s leading telecom service providers and subsea cable providers, including Telstra, Lumea, NextDC, Vodafone New Zealand and Southern Cross.

Tech Data, a TD SYNNEX company, on the other hand, has a large portfolio that spans both data centers and networks, and Cienas’ solutions form a core part of its offerings. Networking Today’s market for solutions is becoming increasingly competitive, and our partners are looking at the best solutions from market-leading vendors such as Ciena, says his ANZ Vice President and Tech Data Country General Manager Andy Berry said.

Cienas’ proven Data Center Interconnect (DCI), network systems, services and software solutions help our partners identify and grow network sales opportunities with enterprise and government customers. “

Tech Data is a leading channel solution aggregator and orchestrator of solutions for modern data centers, clouds and next generation networks. Cienas’ solutions are a perfect fit for our product and we look forward to building this partnership for years to come.

As Gartner points out in its 2023 forecast, enterprise IT will be one of the areas bucking trends as the global recession looms. Building on the product and the value proposition it offers. Tech Data sees Cienas’ solutions as an opportunity to work with partner capabilities to address these priorities, particularly in areas such as:

1. Ciena Data Center Interconnect Solutions (https://www.ciena.com/insights/data-center-interconnect) Partners can add value to their customers’ solutions with Ciena Data Center Interconnect (DCI) solutions. increase. Ciena is the global leader in his DCI, powering networks of leading content and service providers around the world. Ciena also de-risks challenging DCI projects through application-proven, innovative solutions.

2. SD-WAN (https://www.ciena.com/insights/what-is/What-is-SD-WAN.html) Software-Defined Wide Area Network solutions are a challenge for service providers and channel Partners can add significant value by implementing Ciena solutions. Ciena Technology helps service providers avoid the challenges of her SD-WAN solution lock-in, integrate her SD-WAN with existing OSS/BSS for lifecycle management, and build managed WAN service offerings. help.

3. Multi-vendor best-of-breed solutions Partners and customers are increasingly demanding adaptive networks and solutions that integrate best-of-breed solutions from different vendors to improve resilience and security. In today’s typical complex cloud and network environments, choosing a one-size-fits-all solution does not work and does not result in a cost-effective solution.

Tech Data doesn’t have a specific target as to how many partners it wants to acquire, but it does have a strong presence in the corporate (including mining) and government sectors through its channel network, with Ciena reaching out to some, such as Cisco. It is of particular interest to partners in the field looking for alternatives to incumbents.

Ciena offers best-in-class network technology, and Ciena’s solutions help partners meet growing bandwidth demands from the cloud and over-the-top applications with high-speed connectivity for superior end-customer experience. Berry says it helps provide

Cienas’ market-leading, robust and proven Data Center Interconnect (DCI) solutions help our partners identify and grow DCI sales opportunities with enterprise and government customers.

Growth Opportunities in Mature Markets

Ciena has been successful in Australia and New Zealand for over 20 years. “Our channel Working with his partners is one of several routes to bring Ciena products to market,” said Ivan Polizzi, Ciena’s Managing Director for Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Islands. .

Ciena is partnering with Tech Data to drive growth strategies in Australia and New Zealand, especially in the business and government sectors. Ciena has successfully adopted this model in many markets and appreciates its strong partnership with Tech Data.

Cienas’ growth strategy and commitment to expanding into the enterprise space has resulted in Cienas partnering with Tech Data. One of the key opportunities when approaching companies is to find comprehensive end-to-end solutions that help businesses adapt to rapidly changing, dynamic and challenging market conditions ahead. As a distributor, Tech Data offers the channel several features that help bring Cienas solutions to market. The company finds Tech Data’s advanced ordering program, trade-in and subscription model to be particularly attractive in its efforts to reach more enterprise-minded channel partners.

According to Polizzi, Ciena sees great opportunities in the local market as demand for ever-increasing bandwidth continues to grow. Additionally, the customer expects to extend the network to enable the delivery of content and connectivity, especially in data center interconnects and his SD-WAN/SASE space. Combined with our partners’ expertise, Ciena hopes to play a unique role in enabling these markets to take full advantage of opportunities in cloud, 5G, edge networking, and private networks. increase.

To learn more about Tech Data and Ciena partnerships and solutions, visit our vendor hub here.

Join our newsletter!

Error: Please verify your email address.

Tag networking solutions and service providers

ANZAustraliaCienaCiscoGartnerTech DataVodafone Learn More

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.arnnet.com.au/brand-post/content/705496/enterprise-networking-to-accelerate-in-2023-ciena-and-tech-data-bring-new-capabilities-to-the-channel/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos