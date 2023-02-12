High-end models of Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have reached their lowest prices ever (new and unlocked).





If you’re a fan of Android’s standard user experience, Google’s excellent software support, and the neat camera tricks highlighted before the “big game” (again), you don’t need to be a rocket scientist. can understand what to do. Consider it probably the best phone you can buy right now. But if you can’t afford a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro (both unlocked and T-Mobile-specific variants with new price cuts) ), I now have a rather difficult choice to make. The slightly older and more frugal Pixel 6a might seem like an obvious first choice, especially since it’s so cheaply priced on its own, but the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro should also be taken into consideration. The sunshine has returned in the fall of 2021, and at least on paper it’s about as good as its higher-end successors. It even offers better value than the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro for buyers of

Woot will bring the Google Tensor powerhouse, released in 2021, with unlocked 5G support for all US carriers and a full one-year manufacturer’s warranty.

The compact 6.4-inch Pixel 6 is available for a limited time at a very reasonable $389.99. The internal storage capacity is 256 gigs instead of 128 gigs. The jumbo-sized 6.7-inch Pixel 6 Pro is currently $509.99 in a similar variant. .. only compatible with Verizon. All in all, that’s a lot less than you’d have to pay for a brand new Pixel 7 or 7 Pro unit, and if you’re willing to overlook…not much – there are a few bugs and quality issues. But I’m sure you’ll be happy with pretty much everything else the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro offer.

If for some reason you’re not too keen on buying a new phone at Woot, some of Amazon’s prices at the time of this writing are actually on par with the e-commerce giant’s daughter, but that’s not what you’re looking for. Only if you can handle it. Third party sellers may not be able to support their products with official manufacturer warranties.

