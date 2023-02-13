Innovation as a growth engine is “spectacular”





[PHOTO by MA XUEJING/CHINA DAILY]

Multinationals look to strong partnerships with local businesses as focus on technology pays off

China’s innovation-driven development strategy will create opportunities for multinational companies to thrive domestically. Just as Chinese companies thrive as they seek to expand their global presence. Experts and business executives said the global economy was recovering amid headwinds.

Seeing great opportunities for cooperation in fields such as digital technology, green energy and healthcare, foreign companies are increasingly valuing China not only as a huge market, but also as a pioneering R&D base for global business. they said.

Henry Ding, president of 3M China, a local subsidiary of 3M, a multinational company involved in industry, worker safety, healthcare and consumer goods, said China’s investment in modern manufacturing and infrastructure development He said it would bring new opportunities for the company.

“As an innovation-driven company, we are excited about the business opportunities emerging from China’s renewed focus on innovation and high-quality development. keep going,” said Ding.

In its report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China held in October, it stated that innovation will continue to be central to the promotion of China’s modernization, and that the country will focus on innovation-led innovation to achieve greater independence and strength. said it will accelerate the implementation of its development strategy. in science and technology.

China is a strong supporter of globalization, but the global division of labor faces risks as some countries seek to hinder cooperation in high-tech fields, said an economics professor at the National Academy of Governance. Shi Hongxiu said.

China therefore has no choice but to boost its independence in key technologies, Shi said, adding that the country’s focus on innovation-driven development is very important. It is expected to encourage scientists, entrepreneurs and others to redouble their pursuit of domestic innovation, thereby boosting the country’s aspirations for quality development.

Wang Yiming, vice president of the China Center for International Economic Exchanges, said global competition in strategically important industries is intensifying, and the country is adopting a “small courtyard with high walls” approach to China. said there is also. -High-tech sector.

“In order to make a big country like China really strong, independence in some key technologies is essential,” Wang said.

But that does not mean that China is on a closed path of development. Instead, the country is working to strike a balance between promoting domestically-developed innovation and fostering international cooperation, experts said.

“More efforts will be made to open the door to international cooperation in cutting-edge technology more widely. We need to partner with as many friends as possible. It is an important way to overcome the obstacles set by the China Information Industry Development Advisory Center,” said Zhong Xinlong, senior consultant at the China Information Industry Development Advisory Center.

He said that as China strengthens its research and development capabilities, more multinationals will double down on their investment in China, creating more economic growth opportunities for the world.

The 2022 Global Innovation Index has shown this to be true. According to the World Intellectual Property Organization report, which compiles the index, China will rise from her 34th place in 2012 to 11th place in 2022, making it the only among the top 30. continue to be an income country.

“China’s rise from 34th to 11th place[in the GII rankings]in a decade … is truly remarkable. is paying off,” said WIPO Director General-General Darren Tan.

“The Chinese government takes IP (intellectual property) very seriously. We are cultivating the innovation ecosystem in a holistic and inclusive manner,” he said. .

Hou Yang, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft Greater China, a local subsidiary of the global technology company, said: A company that helps Chinese innovators improve their technical solutions on the world stage. “

He said the company has built five basic R&D centers in China. Microsoft is also working with local governments and his incubator on a series of innovations across China tailored to the needs of local economic development. This approach supports startups, promotes local innovation, and develops local talent.

“The current state of China’s innovation environment and our continued commitment to the market reflect our confidence in China’s economic prospects and technological development potential,” said Hou.

Specifically, China’s emphasis on innovation in electric vehicles, biomedical and green energy is particularly attractive to foreign companies.

Dennis Depugh, global managing director of consultancy Roland Berger, said China has demonstrated its ability to innovate and has made strides in several areas, from batteries to charging infrastructure, solar panels and wind turbines. , said it has gained global leadership in areas such as the EV chain through to nuclear power and telecommunications equipment. .

“In the near future, we expect global competitiveness to be increasingly driven by China’s technological innovation,” Depoux said.

“We applaud China’s resolute efforts to become self-reliant in its pursuit of innovation-driven, high-quality development,” said Vivian Zhang, general manager of Merck China Healthcare.

Merck has been in China for many years and has a full-fledged local presence, including one of the company’s four healthcare R&D hubs in Beijing, she said. It is a key hub of the company’s global network as it develops innovative medicines to treat diseases with high prevalence in China.

“We continue to forge strong strategic partnerships with local pharmaceutical companies. We are working on it,” said Zhang.

Lars Eckerlein, General Manager, ABB (China) Ltd. Invest more in key areas that drive innovation. “

Eckerlein also said ABB employs more than 2,000 engineers in China and is continuously improving its local R&D capabilities.

According to ABB, since the local launch of ABB Ability, an industrial internet platform, in 2017, the company has established open innovation hubs in Xiamen, Fujian, Shanghai and Beijing to work with Chinese partners and customers. We have jointly developed a customized digital network. We provide solutions in the areas of smart manufacturing, smart cities, smart transportation and smart energy infrastructure to improve performance and efficiency and reduce energy consumption and emissions.

Frank Meng, Chairman of Qualcomm China, a global semiconductor, software and wireless technology services provider, said: -Class player.

“Chinese companies are actively integrating into the global technological innovation landscape, further opening up opportunities for collaboration with companies like Qualcomm.”

Digital technologies such as 5G, the Internet of Things, intelligent connected cars, virtual reality and augmented reality will create more room for growth in the coming years, Meng said. “Qualcomm and the Chinese industry have even greater opportunities for cooperation, and we will continue to create value together.”

