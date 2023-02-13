Meet the Bard, Google Comeback to ChatGPT | Yasmin Nasser | | February 2023





Since its quiet launch last November, ChatGPT has been in the news, and for good reason. Able to answer complex questions with consistency and clarity, many dream of revolutionizing their education, work, business and daily life. People called it the Google killer, and Google itself considered it so important that it asked the company to code red it and asked Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin for help in dealing with it. .

This isn’t the first time I’ve covered the war between Google and ChatGPT, and my previous posts on the topic focused on the fact that ChatGPT’s popularity skyrocketed and amassed millions of users in record time. Even though it was never the end of Google and I also explained why.

The architecture of GPT-3 was introduced in a 2017 paper written by a Google researcher. The paper, called Attention is All You Need, was presented at a conference on Neural Information Processing Systems (NIPS) and has since been cited more than 62,000 times. It is considered one of the most influential papers in AI and has been used to build state-of-the-art language models, including GPT-3. But Google’s AI development didn’t stop in 2017. Since then, we have also developed techniques to improve the performance of Transformer-based models, including using large training datasets and fine-tuning the model on various interaction-related tasks. We use a special pre-training method called Conditional Masked Language Modeling.

Less than three weeks after my article was published, Google has already shared some really exciting news.

Two years ago, we announced the next generation of language and conversational capabilities powered by the Language Model for Conversational Applications (LaMDA for short).

I was working on an conversational AI service powered by LaMDA and called Bard.And today, we took it a step further by rolling it out to trusted testers before rolling it out to the wider public in the coming weeks.

Unlike ChatGPT, which can only respond based on information through 2021, Bard leverages information from the web to provide up-to-date, high-quality responses to user queries. According to Pichai, it was originally deployed in Google’s lightweight version of LaMDA. This means that Bard will require significantly less computing power than his LaMDA, allowing Google to scale up to more users. Google also aims to leverage external feedback alongside internal testing to ensure the bard’s responses are high quality, safe and accurate, just as OpenAI has done with his ChatGPT. .

Bard forms the next logical step in Google’s mission to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and usable. In Pichai’s own words, AI can better understand information and translate it into useful knowledge more efficiently, making it easier for people to get to the heart of what they’re looking for and get things done. Pichai goes on to explain this in more depth with these words:

When people think of Google, they often think of Google for fast, fact-based answers. But more and more people turn to Google for deeper insight and understanding, such as whether it’s easier to learn the piano or the guitar, and how much practice each takes. Learning about a topic like this can take a lot of effort to understand what you really need to know, and people often want to explore different opinions and perspectives.

AI can help in moments like this by synthesizing insights into questions that no one answers correctly. Sundar Pichai on the Google Blog

Google, which initially didn’t focus on commercializing natural language processing technology, followed the launch of ChatGPT by OpenAI and Microsoft’s US$10 billion investment in OpenAI, making ChatGPT a full suite of products, including its number two. has been put into action by plans to integrate into Search engine: Bing. Google, conscious of its reputation, paid close attention to LaMDA given its inherent vulnerability in NLP models trained on text scraped from the web to exhibit bias and repeat hateful words. He acknowledged that he was making progress. Some of his AI researchers at Google feared AI and called it sentient, while others left the company reluctant to commercialize the technology.

But things have changed a lot since then, with Google not giving an exact date for when Bard will roll out, but saying it plans to roll out AI-powered features in search soon. These features extract complex information and transform it into an easy-to-understand format, allowing users to quickly get a complete picture of what they are trying to investigate or learn.

My childhood was spent with bulky PCs that relied on slow dial-up Internet. Computing has moved forward at an unfathomable pace that shows no signs of slowing down. It’s truly an exciting time to be alive and we can’t wait to see how these new competitive developments shape the landscape of work, business and education as we know it.

