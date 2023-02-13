Sexting chatbot ban signals looming battle over AI rules





Users complain that the Replika chatbot is too aggressive with explicit text and images.

Users of Replika’s “virtual companions” just wanted companionship. Some of them wanted romantic relationships, sex chats, or even racy photos of chatbots.

But late last year, users complained that the bot was being too aggressive with sexual harassment using explicit text and images.

Italian regulators didn’t like what they saw and last week banned the company from collecting data after discovering it violated Europe’s massive data protection law, the GDPR.

The company behind Replika has not commented publicly and has not responded to AFP’s message.

With the General Data Protection Regulation plaguing tech giants, with billions of dollars in fines for repeat violations, Italy’s decision could remain a potent foe for the latest generation of chatbots. It suggests that there is a

Replika was trained on an in-house version of the GPT-3 model borrowed from OpenAI, the company behind the ChatGPT bot. OpenAI uses vast amounts of data from the internet in its algorithms to generate unique responses to user queries.

These bots, and the so-called generative AI that powers them, promise to revolutionize internet search and more.

But experts warn that regulators have a lot to worry about. Especially when bots become so good that they are indistinguishable from humans.

‘High tension’

The European Union is now at the center of debates over the regulation of these new bot AI laws, which have slipped through the corridors of power for months and could be finalized this year.

But the GDPR already mandates that companies justify how they handle data, and AI models are attracting the attention of European regulators.

“We’ve found that using ChatGPT, we can create very convincing phishing messages,” Bertrand Pailhes, who heads the dedicated AI team at French data regulator Cnil, told AFP.

He said generative AI wasn’t necessarily a big risk, but Cnil had already considered potential issues, such as how AI models might use personal data.

“At some point, tensions will rise between GDPR and generative AI models,” German lawyer Dennis Hillemann, an expert in the field, told AFP.

According to him, modern chatbots are completely different from the kind of AI algorithms that suggest TikTok videos or Google search terms.

“For example, the AI ​​created by Google already has a specific use case of completing searches,” he said.

But with generative AI, users can shape the whole purpose of the bot.

“For example, I can act as a lawyer or an educator. Or, if I’m smart enough to bypass all of ChatGPT’s safeguards, I can say, ‘Act and plan as a terrorist.'” He said.

“Change us deeply”

For Hillman, this raises very complex ethical and legal issues, which will become more acute as technology develops.

OpenAI’s latest model, GPT-4, will be released soon and is rumored to be indistinguishable from humans.

Given that these bots can still commit colossal blunders based on facts, often exhibiting bigotry, and can even make defamatory remarks, some bots are strongly encouraged to be tightly controlled. I’m looking for

Jacob Machangama, author of Free Speech: A History From Socrates to Social Media, disagrees.

“Even if bots don’t have the right to free speech, governments should be wary of free access to suppress artificial speech.

Machangama is among those who believe a more flexible regime of labeling could move forward.

“From a regulatory standpoint, the safest option at the moment is to establish a transparency mandate as to whether a human or AI application is involved in a particular situation,” he said.

Hillemann also agrees that transparency is essential.

He envisions that within the next few years AI bots will be able to generate hundreds of new Elvis songs, or an endless series of Game of Thrones to suit individual desires. I’m here.

“If we don’t regulate it, we’ll end up in a world where we can distinguish between things made by humans and things made by AI.”

“And it will change us greatly as a society.”

2023 AFP

Quote: Sexting chatbot ban points to looming battle over AI rules (Feb 12, 2023) on Feb 12, 2023 at https://techxplore.com/news/2023-02- Retrieved from sexting-chatbot-looming-ai.html

This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except in fair trade for personal research or research purposes. Content is provided for informational purposes only.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techxplore.com/news/2023-02-sexting-chatbot-looming-ai.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos