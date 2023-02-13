Google Prism Program — Interchange





11.00-11.10 Welcome How can we make the future of transportation a reality?

Chacasta Pritlove, Head of Transport, Google Cloud

PASSENGER AND USER EXPERIENCE 11.10 11.30 Connected transport means seamless payments Transport authorities are looking for new ways to enable passengers to travel in an increasingly frictionless and multimodal way via central payment systems. Learn how we continue to develop

Jonathan Hill, Google Wallet

11.30-12.20 Creating an interconnected transportation experience What is the role of data and technology in creating a truly interconnected transportation experience? Join this panel of industry leaders for an open discussion on the key questions shaping the passenger experience as transport evolves across the UK. From accessibility and privacy concerns to data-driven decision-making and increased consumer choice, this session will reveal different perspectives on the future of passenger experience.

Invited speakers are: Caroline Stickland, CEO, Transport for All, Andrew Summers, Strategic Director, Hugh Dickerson, Transport East, Head of Automotive, Google Ads Trainline

12.20-12.30 Meeting Passenger Consumer Expectations What can the transportation sector learn from the retail sector? Join this demo talk to understand how to deliver the best digital experience for your passengers

quantum metric

Intelligent Infrastructure and Operations 13.45-14.30 How does data power intelligent infrastructure and streamlined operations? Data creates insights, but the power of data is fully embedded in what we do. This panel will address the challenges of creating interoperable data to drive integrated transportation across the country. Covering connectivity challenges, IoT considerations, and deep insights gained through cutting-edge analytics and open source data, our thought leaders share their perspectives on the value of data in transportation infrastructure.

Invited speakers from Waze, CPC, RDG, Geoff Wappett, VM02 Head of AI & Data Insights

14.30-14.45 Transport Hub – Harnessing the Power of Data How Historical Location Data Informs Current Transport and Helps Plan for the Future

Bradley Taylor, AI, Data & Insights, VM02

14.45-14.55 AI-Powered Transportation Planning An overview of how deep learning and operations research are combined to rethink capacity planning and traffic management.

Instadeep

Cyber ​​Security 15.30-15.45 How we changed the way we think about security Learn from this pioneering use case how to adopt the latest technology capabilities while ensuring security risk and resilience.

James Hewitt, GoReplyBarbara Keating, Head of Architecture, DfT

15.45-16.20 Building resilience against security threats In an increasingly digital and connected world, how can the transportation industry be made resilient to security threats? As we connect transportation across modes, regions, and technologies, cybersecurity challenges must be addressed. Our panel of security experts shares their perspectives on creating systems that are secure by design and have ways to leverage data to identify and respond to vulnerabilities.

Andy Boff, Cyber ​​Security Lead, EgisHeather Taylor, Cyber ​​Psychologist, Frazer-NashNSCS, Invited Speaker from FNC

16.20-16.40 Google Hacked Look inside the historic attack that compromised Google’s network when a foreign government attempted to access a human rights activist’s Gmail account. Following the security breach, Google revolutionized its approach to security. We overhauled everything and assembled an elite team of highly specialized experts to stay ahead of the ever-evolving threat landscape. Take a behind-the-scenes look at what happened when Google put in hackers to build resilience.

