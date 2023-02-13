Future-proof your business with big data





Over the past decade, companies have been amassing data to better satisfy their customers, streamline operations, and improve their strategies. But while they know data is powerful, many still haven’t used this superpower to its full potential.

As technology advances, workflows get smarter, and interactions between humans and machines become more seamless, companies will soon be forced to pull data from every area of ​​their business. It is fact-based innovation or truth-based growth.

Some organizations have entered this data-driven era and are looking to information held in corporate vaults before making decisions. Others aren’t quite sure how to capture it, let alone interpret it.

McKinsey predicts that by 2025, employees will use data to optimize nearly every aspect of their work.

This isn’t far off, and that’s the point, the consulting firm says.

The January 2022 report, “The data-driven enterprise of 2025,” is designed to help executives understand and harness the value of data, providing resources and tips on how to get started.

They argue that companies that want to glean the most value from their data must demonstrate seven characteristics. Some organizations have already demonstrated some of them, while others are just beginning their journey.

These seven characteristics are:

Incorporate data into business workflows Process and deliver data in real time Integrate data using flexible data stores Process data by capturing data manipulation models Expand the role of data officers Share data with other organizations Prioritize data management Ranking and Automation Making Big Data a Business

The first way to bring about change, as is often the case, is to change your mindset.

Time and time again, evidence shows that the biggest obstacles to building a data-driven business are cultural, not technical.

Considering data in the process is one thing, making it a habit is another.

Many organizations still rely on traditional strategies to manage day-to-day activities and well-worn roadmaps to solve problems, which can take months or years. sometimes.

Data-driven strategies allow companies to automate day-to-day tasks, turning piecemeal maps into high-tech global positioning systems to solve challenges, while giving employees absolute confidence that they are on the right track. You need to show your employees that they can resolve things faster.

In routine terms, store managers can apply real-time analytics to identify loyalty program customers and direct them to other products while shopping. Alternatively, you can identify telecom network operators who identify areas that need maintenance, or locations within the network that have opportunities for growth based on usage.

For example, it could be a procurement manager applying a data-driven process to triage purchases for approval.

Data-driven processes not only improve productivity, they free up staff to focus on more human skills such as innovation, collaboration and communication. This will motivate your staff and benefit your business.

Superior technology combined with passionate staff

But data is only powerful when the right technology exists to collate, process, query, and analyze it.

As Gartner Research Senior Vice President Peter Sondergaard famously said, “Information is the oil of the 21st century, and analytics is the combustion engine.

To power that engine, organizations need cloud-based infrastructure and architectures that support real-time analytics, as well as flexible databases and data modeling tools that enable data to be queried.

Integrate customer data from multiple sources to create a single 360-degree view of each person that can be modeled in real time, or create a digital twin of your supply chain that allows you to apply what-if scenarios Imagine doing

According to McKinsey, by 2025 every company should have a chief data officer and team dedicated to data at its core.

Costs can be lower than most businesses expect. As the price of cloud computing continues to drop and more powerful data tools become available, sophisticated data analytics are within reach for all organizations.

And with the right technology in place, you need people to power it. According to McKinsey, by 2025 every company should have a chief data officer (CDO) and a team dedicated to data at its core.

These teams are responsible not only for ensuring data quality and security, but also for creating new ways to use the data.

This could be offering new subscription-based services that target specific customer preferences and needs, or working with sales teams to use data to drive sales conversions.

companies can grow stronger together

CDOs should also look for ways to monetize their data through services and sharing. Data-sharing agreements with external partners and competitors are definitely on the rise, but they are still uncommon because most data is siled within organizations.

According to McKinsey, the data economy is growing rapidly and barriers will be removed as data exchange expands.

In a few years, organizations will use data sharing platforms to foster collaboration and gain even broader insights.

For example, data sharing allows manufacturers to create an open platform that provides a complete picture of their global supply chains, and pharmaceutical companies and healthcare providers to pool patient and clinical trial data for mutual benefit.

However, given the ever-increasing risk of hacking, the widespread use of data requires increased awareness of consumer rights and security.

Thankfully, automated, near-constant backup procedures ensure data resilience, allowing you to recover the last good copy of your data in minutes instead of days or weeks.

At the same time, AI tools can ensure data quality by automating identification, correction, and remediation.

Together, these efforts give companies confidence in both their data and how they manage it. This will ultimately help us power our data-driven services for tomorrow and stay ahead of the game.

