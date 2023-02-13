Info-Tech Research Group’s IT Leadership Program Helps Drive Innovation and Develop IT Talent in the APAC Region





Info-Tech’s Unraveling the Complexities of IT Leadership training program is designed to help IT leaders navigate the challenging world of IT talent management.

SYDNEY, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — With the ever-accelerating pace of change, leadership dynamics have changed and continue to change, so it’s imperative for organizational leaders to understand the professional way forward. is more important than ever. Lead and manage your team. To help an IT leader navigate his IT talent management challenging environment, Info-Tech Research Group is hosting the first leadership training program for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region: IT Leadership Demystifying Complexity.

The Info-Techs Unraveling the Complexities of IT Leadership training program will take place February 14-16 at The Mint in Sydney, Australia. (CNW Group/Infotech Research Group)

Info-Tech’s Leadership Training is a professional training program designed to reinforce the leadership mindset and build the skills IT leaders need to embrace and lead change through proactive sharing, transparency, and partnership. It is a three-day program led by a house. The program also teaches IT leaders how to proactively delegate responsibilities and opportunities to engage and develop their team members so they can build their skills today and prepare for the future. increase.

“We are delighted to bring our global capabilities to the Asia Pacific market at our first event of the year. providing fresh insights and a foundational framework to set up and act with true empathy.Our experienced facilitators enjoy working with IT leaders in the APAC region. I am doing it.”

Info-Tech’s leadership training program facilitators are experts with decades of experience helping CIOs and IT leaders become better people leaders, not just IT. Their deep collective expertise provides attendees with the best research and a fundamental framework to guide teams through day-to-day issues and strategic planning.

Facilitators supporting leadership training program participants are:

Amanda Mathieson is a seasoned professional with 20 years of experience in leadership development, organizational change management, performance and talent management. As her director of research for the Info-Tech Research Group’s CIO Advisory Practice, Amanda explores trends focused on people and leadership, providing resources, tools, and tools for leaders to succeed in today’s rapidly changing world. , is responsible for providing the process. Annabel Lui is Principal Her Research Her Advisor in the APAC region and is passionate about bringing purpose, people and processes together to enhance the satisfaction of all stakeholders. Annabel has 20 years of experience as an IT professional in the financial, supply and technology industries, with a focus on data and analytics, project and portfolio management, and her CIO research. I’m putting Tracy-Lynn Reid is the Research Lead for the She People and Leadership team within the CIO Advisory Practice, specializing in IT staffing and human resource management. Tracy-Lynn has extensive experience in human resources and consulting, with a particular focus on all aspects of leadership development, change management, organizational design, and talent management.

Info-Tech’s Leadership Training Program will be held from Tuesday 14th February 2023 to Thursday 16th February 2023 at The Mint in Sydney, Australia.

To learn more or to enroll in our training program, visit our Unraveling the Complexities of IT Leadership page.

For more information about Info-Tech Research Group, visit infotech.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Information Technology Study Group

Info-Tech Research Group is the world’s leading information technology research and advisory firm serving over 30,000 IT professionals. The company conducts unbiased and relevant research to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely and informed decisions. For his 25 years, Info-Tech has worked closely with IT teams to provide everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results to their organizations. .

Media professionals can register for unlimited access to IT, HR, software and research from over 200 IT and industry analysts through the ITRG Media Insider Program. For access, please contact [email protected]

Media Contact: Sufyan Al-Hassan, PR Manager, Information Technology Research Group, [email protected] | +1 (888) 670-8889 x2418

Photo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2000577/Info_Tech_Research_Group_IT_Leadership_Program_from_Info_Tech_Re.jpg?p=medium600

Logo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2000578/Info_Tech_Research_Group_IT_Leadership_Program_from_Info_Tech_Re.jpg?p=medium600

Info-Tech Research Group logo (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

