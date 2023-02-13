Google may finally have a worthy challenger in online advertising





Telecommunications conglomerate receives approval from European Commission

There is no denying that Google is the dominant force when it comes to advertising. Most of its revenue comes from serving ads that you will definitely see on the internet. But even as antitrust sentiment around companies grows, countering such dominance will require significant efforts by companies and regulators. Europe’s largest telecommunications company seems happy to give it a try.

Germany’s Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile), Spain’s Telefónica (Movistar, O2), UK’s Vodafone and France’s Orange have announced a joint advertising venture (via Reuters). Each of the four groups had an equal share in the new independently managed holding company, and a Supervisory Board was established with members elected by the shareholders.

The conglomerate aims to launch an advertising platform for European users built from the ground up to comply with the EU’s stringent online privacy policies such as the ePrivacy Directive and GDPR, according to a joint statement by the venture participants. I’m here.

Vodafone built the advertising platform used by the joint venture. The platform has been tested for the past year through Germany’s Vodafone as well as Deutsche Telekom and will be tested in Orange and Telefonica’s home markets in France and Spain.

A key feature of this technology is that it allows users to control how ads are displayed. Users must choose to receive communications from brands through their publishers, and can always give or withdraw their consent through a convenient privacy portal. Furthermore, the platform shares nothing more than a “pseudo-anonymous digital token that cannot be reverse engineered”. This is something Google struggled with in developing alternatives to tracking cookies.

There’s a lot we don’t know about the ins and outs of this technology, but at least in Europe, it seems like Big Tech’s other advertisers such as Google and Meta have some reason to worry.

