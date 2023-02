HUL’s beauty and personal care innovations make up for winter skin care slump

For the three months to December 2022, HUL reports 10% growth in its beauty and personal care sector, comprising brands such as Dove, Lakm and Vaseline, to INR 5,718cr (US$696 million) Did.

Initially, it was affected by the delay of the Indian winter season. The country has recorded the warmest December in her 122 years, according to India’s Meteorological Department.

This impacted sales in the winter skincare portfolio, driven primarily by petrolatum.

Vaseline is a big brand that sells well in winter, and sales will definitely increase. Sanjiv Mehta, his CEO and managing director of HUL, said he was affected by the very late arrival of winter in December.

latest beauty innovations

However, it was largely buoyed by the skin cleansing category, which delivered strong double-digit growth with volume growth in the mid-single digits, contributing to the sales boost.

The Mumbai-based outfit highlighted major launches in the category, including the St. Ives Scrub Soap range, an exfoliating soap bar featuring ingredients like coconut water, aloe vera and walnuts. We also launched a new lifebuoy soup that we used.

In addition, we launched the new Lakm serum, which contains ingredients such as niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and proretinol.

Hair Care grew high single digits in the quarter, driven in part by the launch of the salon-inspired TRESems shampoo range.

TRESemm has launched a new line of salon-inspired keratin shampoos, conditioners and serums. It is enhanced with Bond Plex technology. The latest innovation repairs broken hair bonds and makes hair up to 20 times stronger. .

The company said its continued focus on innovation and focus on emerging and trending demand areas helped products in its non-winter portfolio achieve double-digit growth.

Innovations and future formats such as masks and serums continue to be more relevant to consumers, Tiwari said.

HUL cuts soap prices

HUL has confirmed it has cut its soap prices this quarter as palm oil prices softened by 30% compared to December 2021.

According to local media reports, HUL has reduced the prices of soap brands such as Lifebuoy and Lux ​​in October 2022, just before Diwali.

Last August, HUL reported a highly unprecedented level of inflation in the soap category. This was a big challenge for the company.

According to Tiwari, soap inflation has caused the company to lose market share across the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market.

Volumes in the FMCG market fell by 5% to 6% in the June quarter, with categories such as soaps contributing significantly to the decline. Just the amount of inflation that happened.

HUL’s revenue increased by 16% to INR14,986cr (USD182m) in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022/23. Net profit increased by 11.6% year-on-year to Rs 250.5 billion (US$ 305 million).

