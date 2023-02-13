Impact X-Venture Studio: Accelerating an Underrated Startup





With more unicorns than France and Germany combined, the UK has no shortage of innovative entrepreneurs. But investing remains a challenge, especially for founders from minority groups. That’s why Impact X, a venture capital firm founded to help underrepresented entrepreneurs across Europe, is partnering with Microsoft to launch the Impact X-Venture Studio.

This initiative will give startups access to tools and funding to help accelerate their companies. Sustainability is a key focus and Impact X-Venture Studio is working with Spring Innovation, Centers of Excellence in the water sector. Spring Innovations’ mission is to accelerate transformation across the seafood industry.

By combining the expertise and skills of Impact X, Microsoft and Spring Innovation, Impact X-Venture Studio hopes to accomplish three main things. Helping address the most pressing challenges facing the water sector. Ensure fairer representation of minority groups in the startup space. And hopefully you can find a unicorn in the process.

Rebalancing investments in undervalued groups

Research shows that more than 90% of all venture capital raised in recent years went to white entrepreneurs, only 0.24% went to black entrepreneurs, and black female founders. Investment was only 0.02%.

Impact X CEO Eric Collins says there are many good startup ideas and many good founders. Fundraising and long-term success.

Impact X CEO Eric Collins shakes hands with attendees at the event.

Venture builders like the one we’re building with Microsoft can pull these threads together and shorten the long and arduous process of closing the first deal, he adds.

Impact-X Venture Studio: Empowering Entrepreneurs

Impact X is intended to create a small cohort of diverse led startups that can make a difference in terms of efficiency, optimization and innovation in the seafood industry, Collins explained. increase.

Research shows that venture builders that directly connect entrepreneurs with industry challenges are starting to outperform traditional accelerators. Recent data shows that 72% of venture-builder startups moving from seed to Series A funding are successful compared to just 42% of traditional startups. Overall, venture builder approaches achieve 44% better results compared to traditional startups.

Venture builders like the one we’re creating with Microsoft can shorten the long and arduous process of closing the first deal. – Eric Collins, CEO and Co-Founder, Impact X

Impact X exists to find exceptional founders and empower them to generate double the revenue, Collins explains. Impact X-Venture Studio and Microsoft believe it will not only increase the likelihood of that outcome, but also significantly reduce the timeframe.

Attracting attention with water innovation

Initiative comes at a critical time. Climate change and water scarcity are forcing water companies and the broader sector to adapt and make significant investments in water supply and wastewater treatment. Spring Innovation’s Water Innovation Strategy 2050 data-contrast=”auto”> outlines the importance of finding sustainable solutions.

“To make real progress on our greatest social challenges, we need equal access to innovative solutions, diverse ideas, and entrepreneurial opportunities to turn ideas into action. – Musidora Jorgensen, Chief Sustainability Officer, Microsoft

These challenges range from how the water industry can be net positive through natural capital opportunities, how to minimize the negative impacts of wastewater, to how the industry can improve water affordability for all.

Sustainable solutions are a key focus for Microsoft. Musidora Jorgensen, chief of Microsoft and her Sustainability Officer, believes that innovative solutions, diverse ideas, and entrepreneurs who can turn ideas into action will bring real progress to society’s greatest challenges. It explains the need for equal access to home opportunities. Through her industry partnerships, she is able to provide opportunities for underrepresented entrepreneurs to address critical sustainability challenges related to water availability and safety head-on.

Building for a sustainable future

Spring Innovation Managing Director Carly Perry explains: A commitment to engaging and supporting startup innovators, increasing the representation of startup innovation to the sector.

Water safety, security and availability are fundamental to sustainability, Eric Collins agrees. Partnering with Microsoft to tackle opportunities in this space brings together the talents of his sourcing from one of the great tech companies and the innovator at Impact X. The impact on sustainable solutions is potentially huge.

Customized mentoring and expert guidance

Microsoft is looking for the first entrepreneurs and startups to embark on these industry challenges, with $150,000 free Azure credits, expert guidance from technical advisors and Azure specialists, free workspaces in Shoreditch, and customized mentoring. We provide support such as

Jimmy Cockerton, UK Innovation and Startups Lead at Microsoft, explains:

Through our partnership with Microsoft, Impact X-Venture Studio, we look forward to rapidly innovating with our enterprise customers while accelerating startup growth through revenue generation. This is a great opportunity to bring companies and start-ups together to make a greater impact on people and the planet.

view the details

For more information on Impact X-Venture Studio in partnership with Microsoft, please visit the Venture Studio section of our homepage.

Tags: inclusivity, innovation, investment, representation, startup, sustainability, technology, VC, water, fisheries

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.microsoft.com/en-gb/2023/02/13/impact-x-venture-studio-microsofts-drive-to-accelerate-underrepresented-tech-startups/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos