Pitt Beats Tech With Double Overtime, 85-79 Women’s Basketball Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket





THE FLATS Kara Dunn scored a career-high 20 points on Sunday afternoon, but Pitt pulled off a double overtime win at the McCamish Pavilion to beat Georgia Tech 85-79. Dunn was one of his four yellow jackets to finish in double figures.

Tech (12-13, 3-11 ACC) took its biggest first-half lead from Carmin Harrison’s bucket at 47.6 as the Jackets hit seven 3-pointers in the first two quarters. The Jackets trio dropped eight points each in the first half, and Georgia Tech shot 45.5% of him to maintain his 41-33 lead at halftime. Pitt (9-16, 2-12 ACC) came out of the intermission as he stringed together an 8-0 spurt to tie the game at 41-41. The team remained within the two-possession game for the remainder of the third set before Pitt closed the quarter with a 7-0 run and held a 56-53 lead in the final 10 minutes.

Georgia Tech regained the lead multiple times in the fourth quarter, with Tony Morgan’s free throw followed by Kayla Blacksheer’s bucket hit to give the Jackets a 71-68 advantage at 2.5 ticks. But Chaney Lewis hit a three-point shot to force extra time and the team tied at his 71-71. Dunn and Deishanette Harris traded buckets in the first overtime period to put the team in a 75–75 stoppage before drawing the second overtime period. Pitt secured the win in his second overtime win over Tech with his 10-4 victory.

Dunn dropped a career-high 20 points to lead three jackets in double-digit scoring. Morgan added his 12 points and Cameron Swartz added his 11 points.

Avery Strickland led the five-man Panthers with 17 points, and Liatu King had a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Georgia Tech will continue this homestand on Thursday, February 16, welcoming Wake Forest. Tipping is scheduled for 7pm at ACC Network Extra.

Nel Fortner’s post-match press conference

Alexander Tharp Foundation

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech track and field, providing scholarship, operational and facility support to more than 400 Georgia Tech student-athletes. By participating in the development of Georgia Tech’s daily champions and supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships directly to Georgia Tech student-athletes, the Yellow Jackets have won championships at the highest level in college athletics. Please help us compete. For more information on supporting Yellow Jackets, please visit atfund.org.

For the latest on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket, follow us on Twitter (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Womens Basketball), or visit www.ramblinwreck.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ramblinwreck.com/pitt-outlasts-tech-in-double-overtime-85-79/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos