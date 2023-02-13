What will 2023 look like for India’s agritech industry?





2022 was the year of resilience, convergence, and integration for agritech, with a focus on technology-first value creation, expansion, innovation, and increased adoption of technology across the global food chain.

The advent of the Fourth Industrial Revolution has seen a steady influx of new technology paradigms, bringing many exciting innovations to the agritech space.

The process of continuous technological advancement is expected to go further in 2023 as the sector is poised to reinvent traditional spaces with growing investor interest, scalable innovation and sustainable practices. will be

The scalability and strength of these innovations have led investors to back startups that address long-standing concerns related to agricultural system quality and data. With the rise of promising solutions and innovations, the trend of active participation from public and private investors is expected to soar on the growth and profitability path. In light of this, the technology-enabled agriculture industry is set to reach a valuation of $13.5 billion by 2023, he said.

Technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and blockchain can improve agriculture and food production while reducing production waste, minimizing carbon footprint, increasing agricultural efficiency and promoting sustainable development. plays an important role in doing AI in agriculture market is expected to reach $4 billion by 2026, according to MarketsAndMarkets technology forecast report.

Another trend on the rise this year is that food production is expected to double by 2050, so there is a growing need to build robust and agile infrastructure systems to ensure effective enforcement of food safety standards. It’s getting more and more attention. Streamline food testing, eliminate subjectivity, and digitize food quality in the post-harvest ecosystem.

The sector is poised to reinvent traditional spaces with growing investor interest, scalable innovation and sustainable practices, so the process of continuous technological advancement will move further forward in 2023, An optimistic year is expected.

Let’s take a look at the seven major tech trends that will be big in 2023.

artificial intelligence

In recent years, AI has demonstrated its ability to replicate human intelligence and improve agricultural efficiency. For example, monitoring soil quality, managing crop pests and diseases, standardizing food quality, providing insight into critical sourcing, and labor.

Agricultural stakeholders, including farmers and businesses, are harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to reduce the burden of identifying problems and redirect their efforts to other aspects of farming and procurement operations.

AI is revolutionizing the agritech industry in several ways.

Predictive modeling: AI predicts yields, identifies disease outbreaks, and determines the best time to harvest. This allows farmers to optimize their operations and increase yields. Quality control: AI-powered cameras and sensors automate crop inspection, real-time quality monitoring and data tracking to reduce waste and improve, monitor and control food quality from farm to fork. Supply chain management: AI that optimizes logistics and transportation has the potential to reduce the risk of corruption, provide critical quality insights, increase data transparency, and increase supply chain efficiency with trustworthy transactions. there is. Automation: AI-powered robots and drones are automating labor-intensive tasks like harvesting and pruning, helping to increase efficiency and reduce costs. Predictive maintenance: AI applications have proven to help predict post-harvest equipment maintenance, reduce downtime and extend shelf life.blockchain technology

Blockchain, a breakthrough technology that has disrupted the global food chain in recent years, has greatly increased agricultural trade along with the growing demand for traceability, data management, food safety and supply chain transparency in the global food ecosystem. will continue to enhance the dynamics of

From ensuring data reliability to verifying the source of produce and tracking transactions, blockchain has the potential to transform agricultural trade while adhering to food safety and quality standards. increase. As a series of industry leaders adopt smart farming strategies, MarketWatch forecasts that the technology is expected to grow at a significant rate in his 2023.

Digitizing food quality

Technology has ushered in a new era in agriculture, but food quality control is the next trend to revolutionize the agritech industry with its dynamic approach. Technologies such as computer vision and spectral science have the ability to scan food for quality and provide digital proof of its safety and composition in a much shorter time.

Integrated with other applications of AI, these new-age technologies offer end-to-end traceability, real-time quality insights, 100% digital transactions that standardize quality and build trust among stakeholders, and much more. The advantages of can increase the efficiency of agriculture. These innovations, standardizing food quality around the world, are expected to attract more industry attention and increase market presence in 2023.

regenerative agriculture

Regenerative agriculture is a holistic agricultural method that prioritizes soil health by replenishing and enhancing resources rather than depleting them. This can be achieved through practices such as intercropping, providing diverse soil nutrients, crop rotation, cover cropping, and limiting the use of synthetic fertilizers.

With growing interest from farmers, regenerative agriculture will transform the agritech industry in many ways in 2023.

Soil health: Regenerative agriculture focuses on improving soil health and its ability to retain water and nutrients. This results in higher yields and better resilience to drought and other environmental stressors. Reduced chemical inputs: This type of modern agriculture that promotes the use of natural inputs such as compost, mulch and cover crops and reduces the use of synthetic chemicals improves the overall health of the soil. and help reduce the environmental impact of agriculture. , improve the quality and safety of the final product.internet of things

Agricultural IoT devices are specifically utilized to efficiently measure and monitor data such as soil health, food chemical and physical composition, equipment efficiency, supplier analytics, and weather conditions.

One of the most important applications of the Internet of Things (IoT) and revolutionizing agricultural technology is precision agriculture. His IoT-enabled devices such as sensors, drones and cameras can be used to gather data on factors such as soil moisture, temperature, nutrient levels and crop growth and health.

This data can then be analyzed using machine learning algorithms to produce detailed maps of the farm and used to optimize planting, irrigation and fertilization. In short, the analytics and knowledge provided by IoT devices enable farmers to make informed decisions, improve procurement efficiency, and price quality based on a daily basis. The impact created by this transformative technology will be amplified as 2023 becomes the year of technology-first value creation.

pesticide-free fertilizer

The use of organic materials and chemical-free fertilizers helps improve food security by increasing crop yields and improving soil structure, which retains moisture and enhances microbial activity, promoting sustainable agriculture. .

As the use of chemical-free fertilizers increases, the agritech industry is developing innovative solutions aligned with organic farming principles to help meet the growing consumer demand for organic products. This trend is expected to gain momentum in 2023.

big data

Big data is disrupting the agritech industry by providing actionable insights that help stakeholders optimize operations, increase data transparency and increase efficiency. The technology is a game-changer in that it monitors and analyzes data from his IoT-enabled devices such as sensors, drones and cameras to identify pests, diseases, soil deficiencies and food quality deterioration in real time. help.

Pre-delivered insights and data analytics enable stakeholders to make more informed decisions, increase trading efficiency and reduce both pre- and post-harvest losses. For example, with real-time visibility into lot-by-lot quality, stakeholders can identify the expiration date of food in storage, so they can make more informed decisions about market release and pricing of each lot. can be lowered.

By 2023, big data will be prevalent throughout the food chain. This not only enhances business intelligence, but also paves the way for a transparent and reliable approach to food quality control.

Conclusion

In conclusion, new-age agritech start-ups are beginning to achieve their goal of improving food production while using fewer resources by leveraging various digital technologies, thus increasing the environmental impact of manufacturing operations at the same time. reducing impact.

Startups are disrupting the status quo by offering a desirable blend of trust, speed and transparency across the agricultural value chain. They do this by deploying a heavy-duty, next-generation cloud-based his SaaS platform and technology framework that helps agribusinesses ensure food safety. The future of the agritech industry is certainly bright.

