Top industry leader, well-deserved award





SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On Jan. 10, 2023, Benjun, President of Shenzhen Zhongyi Construction Group Co., Ltd., a leading expert in assembly engineering field in China. Mr. Wu appeared. Topped the Entrepreneur of the Year selection at the just-concluded 12th Central America Business Summit, becoming one of six award-winning entrepreneurs from China and the United States, and the only one from the field of prefabricated Entrepreneur was also construction to win this award this year.

Benjun Wu, President of Shenzhen Zhongyi Construction Group Co., Ltd.

Benjun Wu was able to stand out from hundreds of nominees and win the Outstanding Entrepreneur of the Year honor due to his innovative ability and his ability to lead Shenzhen Zhongyi Construction Group Co. It was due to the brilliant achievements they showed. ., Ltd. for the last 10 years.

When Benjun Wu took over Shenzhen Zhongyi Construction Group Co., Ltd in 2016, he had more than 20 years of working experience in prefabricated building design. He is an outstanding prefabricated building expert and won the “National Construction Decoration Award” in 2013, the highest honor in China’s building decoration industry. From 2013 to 2015, he won the “National Architectural Decoration Industry Outstanding Project Manager” for three consecutive years. From 2012 to 2015, he won national awards such as “Guangdong Architectural Decoration Project Outstanding Constructor” for four consecutive years. Under his leadership, the company’s achievements have been recognized in the industry. The company has successively won major awards in the industry, such as “China Construction Engineering Decoration Award”, “Guangdong Excellent Building Decoration Project Award”. Under his leadership, the company continued to innovate in science and technology, obtaining 1 invention patent, 29 utility model patents and 5 software copyrights. At the same time, the number of patent applications is increasing with 3-5 innovative R&D technologies per year, and Zhongyi Construction specializes in integrating building decoration, building curtain wall, building electromechanical, furniture and interior decoration. has become an architectural decoration design and construction enterprise. It is also one of the top 10 enterprises in the field of prefabricated construction in China, such as firefighting facilities, landscaping, etc.

Benjun Wu is also an accomplished manager who has led company after company to success in the prefabricated building design industry in China. Under his leadership, the company has strong technical equipment strength and economic strength, with more than 100 people of various professional engineering technical and economic management talents and business scope all over China, the transportation, cultural industry , financial and real estate government agencies, luxury star hotel groups and other large customers. Under Benjun Wu’s leadership, the company’s business has experienced tremendous growth, from his 3.28 million yuan in 2016 to his 336.81 million yuan in 2021, marking six consecutive years of strong growth. rice field. In just a few years, the company’s annual growth rate has reached an astonishing 10168.60% output value. This growth rate is truly miraculous. Even in 2022, when the economy was hit hard by the epidemic, the company’s finished output was essentially the same as it was in 2021. In order to meet the needs of market development and achieve great development of the enterprise, the company will continue to promote and implement the “technical innovation strategy”, take innovation as the core, develop high-tech services, innovate traditional industries, We strive to enhance our innovation capabilities. Benjun Wu established his R&D department in the company in 2017. As the company’s main developer of new technology, new equipment and new materials, he is responsible for developing rational and advanced prefabricated building design schemes and interior decoration design schemes. In order to maximize project cost savings, he proceeds with design optimization proposals based on the principle of economic efficiency of design. He is also responsible for reviewing architectural design, interior design, decorative design, and other secondary detailed reviews, as well as reviewing major design changes in the course of the project from a professional and economic perspective. increase. At the same time, he proposed the company’s design and R&D project plans, including project establishment, key technologies, innovation points, personnel and funding requirements, etc., according to market needs, technology development status and trends. increase. industry.

Under the leadership of Benjun Wu, Zhongyi Construction has always adhered to the road of sustainable development on a large scale and environmental protection for many years, led the industry development trends and norms, and actively built the top brand of China’s building assembly engineering. became one of He is pragmatic and innovative, and has made Zhongyi Construction a major player in the industry to improve traditional Chinese construction techniques and processes through design and development, application of new materials, industrialized production and prefabricated construction. I am determined to build it up.

Source Shenzhen Zhongyi Construction Group Co., Ltd.

