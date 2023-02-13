‘Un-Google, impatient and failing’: Google employees aren’t happy with CEO Sundar Pichai





Google recently announced its AI-powered chatbot Bard, but its launch didn’t go as planned. One of the biggest and most costly mistakes happened when Google’s new AI chatbot Bard made a factual error. Another absurdity at a press conference in Paris further tarnished the company’s image. These incidents made Google employees particularly frustrated with the company’s leadership, particularly Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Google employees have reportedly criticized Google’s leadership, including CEO Sundar Pichai, for the way Bard’s announcement was handled, calling it “hurried, botched and un-Google.” It is

CNBC’s report provided details about internal communications on the company’s internal forum called Memegen.

Google employees are unhappy with Bard’s launch. Employees discussed how the announcement was made hastily and felt that company management, especially Pichai, had failed to handle the situation adequately.

$100 billion mistake

Astrophysicists and experts have pointed out a serious factual error in Google’s demo video. In one of his promotional videos, AI chatbot Bard provided the incorrect name of the telescope that captured the first image of an exoplanet. And at that very moment, the company’s press conference was taking place in Paris. The presenter was unable to demo the new Lens feature, putting us in an embarrassing situation for the search giant.Google later removed the video.

Google launched Bard as an attempt to compete with ChatGPT, the popular AI-powered chatbot. Meanwhile, Microsoft has introduced a new version of its search engine Bing, which uses the same technology as ChatGPT and aims to provide a better search experience.

Also Read: Google Search Boss Warns of Critical Flaws in ChatGPT and Other AI Chatbots

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/technology/news/story/un-googley-rushed-and-botched-google-employees-unhappy-with-how-bard-launch-happened-369951-2023-02-13 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos